One Thing Stands Out Most About FSU Football After Two Games

Florida State (1-1, 0-1 ACC) has had chances to make its first two games look much different. Between a win and a loss, the Seminoles’ inability to capitalize consistently on those opportunities has become increasingly hard to look past.

After a slow, shaky start against New Mexico State, and yet another frustrating loss in conference loss to the SMU Mustangs, Seminole fans are angry and left wanting more from the program.

Two games hardly define a season, but the early concern is clear. When Florida State gets an opening, it needs to take advantage of it.

Florida State did enough to beat New Mexico State, but there were opportunities to make the closing stretch look better on film.

The concern was whether Florida State could afford similar missed chances in a tighter game. Against SMU, that question became much harder to ignore.

FSU Needs More From Its Passing Game

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) tries to outrun a tackle. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s inability to sustain drives caught up with it against SMU. The Seminoles produced only two third-down conversions, with zero coming until the fourth quarter, repeatedly leaving their offense without another chance to finish a possession.

Ashton Daniels’ struggles to move the ball through the air in part caused the problem.

FSU needs more from Daniels and its passing attack. Through two games, Daniels has completed 58% of his passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. That amounts to just 163.5 passing yards per game, leaving little room for an offense to overcome stalled possessions.

Where Did Florida State's Wide Receiver Room Go?

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) isn’t able to complete the pass as he is pulled down by a defender. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another factor we've noticed is that their biggest offensive playmakers have been nearly nonexistent.

Wide receiver Duce Robinson finished with two catches for 25 yards in the SMU matchup and has a total of five catches for 75 yards this season. In both games, he's only been targeted 12 times, and it seems like Florida State's returning 1,000-yard receiver is being underutilized because a running back has now been Florida State's top receiving threat through two games.

Singleton finished with 54 receiving yards against New Mexico State and 40 against SMU. Those modest team-leading totals raise a larger question: Why has Florida State been unable to get more out of its wide receivers?

He deserves credit for delivering, but Florida State needs its wide receivers to become a more consistent part of the offense. Getting Robinson and Danzy involved should give Daniels more ways to extend drives and turn favorable situations into points.

Robinson and Danzy have combined for just 144 receiving yards and no touchdown catches through two games.

The responsibility falls on the quarterback, his receivers, the protection, and Mike Norvell’s playcalling. Florida State cannot keep letting possessions slip away while searching for a passing game it can trust.

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