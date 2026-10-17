FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Game

The Florida State Seminoles are in desperation mode entering a Saturday night rivalry game against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. Outgunned and outmanned, and typically outclassed on the road, the Seminoles will need a consistent effort for four quarters to stay within reach of the Hurricanes.

A loss to Miami would not only mean three consecutive defeats to the team down south, but it would also mark a new program-low with 12 straight road losses.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

It's been 1,057 days since Florida State won a game outside of Tallahassee. It's hard to imagine that changing this weekend.

Miami is one of the top programs in the country, building off the momentum of a national championship appearance last season. The Hurricanes have the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. On the flip side, the Seminoles surrendered 500+ yards and 44+ points in both of their road losses this season.

The Hurricanes made it a point to bring in Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah. A Heisman contender, Mensah has scored 17 total touchdowns compared to 21 incompletions. He's completing 84.2% of his passes and has yet to be picked off.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Miami?

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Hurricanes, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing their traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.

Florida State has dropped its last two road games when donning gold pants. The Seminoles fell short against Clemson and Florida last season.

The Hurricanes are expected to suit up in traditional home colors - white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

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