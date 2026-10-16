NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) are in the middle of rivalry week for the first time in 2026. The annual matchup against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is right around the corner, but it certainly doesn't feel like it.

Instead of trading barbs with Miami fans leading up to the game, Seminole fans are more concerned about the state of the program, and whether a blowout loss on Saturday could result in Mike Norvell finally being fired.

READ MORE: FSU Football Considered Colossal Underdog Before No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Matchup

Florida State is a heavy underdog, and Miami has produced on both sides of the ball. The Hurricanes have defeated all five of their opponents by double digits while also holding a two-game winning streak against the Seminoles.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis with the Seminoles on the cusp of losing their 12th straight road game.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) warms up before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not really worth writing a novel this week. This team doesn't deserve it. Mike Norvell said Florida State would look different on the road this year, but it's the same story every week.

The Seminoles withered in the face of adversity in Louisville, despite leading by double digits. With plenty of game to play, Florida State had already mailed it in and turned its focus to the long trip back to Tallahassee.

There's no reason to believe the situation will be any different or better against an undefeated Miami team that has blown out four of its five opponents. The Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal are looking to make a statement, and might try to run up the score against one of the worst defenses in the country.

Florida State has allowed 550+ yards in all three of its losses, including melting down in the second half in both of its road defeats. The only silver lining is that the Seminoles might lose so badly that the administration has no choice but to cut ties with Mike Norvell.

Another loss would mark FSU's 12th straight defeat on the road and seventh straight defeat to primary rivals.

Expect Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney to make a ton of plays.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 3-3

Hurricanes 48, Seminoles 16

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I don't believe this one is going to be close. It sure doesn't feel like an FSU-versus-Miami rivalry week, or even a simple game week, to me. That blows for Florida State fans.

Everyone's eyes are on the administration to see if this game will be enough to finally wake up from this disastrous nightmare and take the first step in finding a new coaching staff.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-2

Hurricanes 48, Seminoles 17

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Miami has every single statistical matchup. Mike Norvell may come up with a good game plan that lasts a quarter, as we saw at Louisville, before it predictably falls apart.

This is going to be a loss. It’s the most lifeless that this rivalry has ever felt. Is it going to be non-competitive enough to wake up to a Pete Thamel tweet on Sunday saying that Norvell has been fired? Only time will tell.

Please, just put me out of my misery.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-1

Hurricanes 48, Seminoles 13

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

This could be an interesting game early, as Florida State has enough offensive production to score. On paper, it looks like a blowout, with Miami averaging 49 points per game.

The Hurricanes also allow just 9.8 points per game, which makes it hard for both sides of the ball. It is also a rivalry, and anything can happen, but I hate to say it, my money is on No. 3 Miami at home.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-1

Hurricanes 42, Seminoles 20

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

There is no denying that the University of Miami football program is operating as a finely tuned machine under HC Mario Cristobal. Recruiting is among the best, the roster construction is second to none, and the NIL appeal is as high as any in the country. Whether you like it or not, the 'Canes have adapted to this new era of college football in a way that has allowed them to return to national prominence in relatively short order.

Florida State, meanwhile, feels like the antithesis of that.

For a program that stood on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff just a few short years ago, the Seminoles currently find themselves in a state of limbo. The climb has completely stalled, the optimism has soured, and the faith in the direction of the program is all but non-existent.

Uncertainty at the administrative level has fostered a growing sense of rudderlessness, leaving a proud athletic department and fanbase without a clear vision for its future. Compounded by the football program's struggles, the result is an unsettling sense that the gap between where Florida State believes it belongs and where it currently stands seems to grow wider by the day.

Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes presents yet another uncomfortable reminder of the increasingly divergent trajectories of these two programs.

Miami will welcome Florida State into Hard Rock on Saturday night, and the world will be watching as Norvell and his 'Noles attempt to do the improbable. DC Tony White is tasked with slowing down Heisman hopefuls QB Darian Mensah and WR Malachi Toney.

Even if he can manage that, the Hurricanes can turn to the likes of RB Mark Fletcher and WR Cooper Barkate, which remains just as tall an order. Put simply, UM is the nation's highest-scoring offense (49.6 PPG), and FSU's defense is among the nation's worst in multiple categories.

The other side of the ball isn't any more favorable for the 'Noles, either. Miami's defense is the nation's stingiest scoring defense, ranking first in points allowed per game at 9.8. Not to mention, FSU's offensive woes are well documented, especially through the air.

The Seminoles rank 131st in the country with 222.3 passing yards per game, and an inability to get the ball to one of their best playmakers, WR Duce Robinson. Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah remains a bright spot for FSU, but his production alone likely won't be enough to overcome the well-rounded Hurricanes defense.

There's no sense in dragging this out any further. Even if Florida State were to play its best football, the 'Canes are simply too talented to let this one slip away. Plus, if last week's abysmal performance is any indication of the pulse of this Florida State team, it's shaping up to be a long night in South Florida for the Seminoles, and a very short one for anyone with the ability to change the channel.

FSU versus Miami is as storied a rivalry as they come. The matchups of yesteryear were chock-full of bitter hatred, animosity, and national championship-defining moments. From the infamous Wide Rights and Wide Left to the more recent memory of 4th & 14, this rivalry has the power to dictate the trajectories of two of college football's most storied programs.

The build-up for this year's iteration, however, is a far cry from the days when the stakes extended well beyond bragging rights. In fact, bragging rights alone might not even be enough for at least one of these teams.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-1

Hurricanes 45, Seminoles 17

CONSENSUS: Miami (5-0)

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