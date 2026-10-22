FSU Star Duce Robinson Takes Major Step Toward Prestigious Honor

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson continues to receive off-field praise in 2026.

The senior was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award on Wednesday, recognizing his leadership, character, and community involvement.

The praise adds to another award week for Robinson, who was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete. As a two-year captain at FSU, Robinson has built a résumé that extends from the classroom to charitable work throughout his community.

Robinson In The Community

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson hosts a charity event at The Pickle Pad to benefit Special Olympics Florida on Thursday, July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson has raised $10,000 for Special Olympics Florida through a charity pickleball tournament. He has also coached young athletes through Next Level Flag Football, participated in elementary school literacy programs, and mentored first-generation student-athletes. His outreach has also included collecting and distributing winter coats and holiday meals for families in need.

𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿



Duce is a @WittenCMOY Man of the Year semifinalist for his work on the field & in the community#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/qmwTaBTECb — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 22, 2026

"The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates."

Robinson was named Florida State’s 2025 Bill McGrotha Award recipient for humanitarian work, and he received the program’s Bobby Bowden Leadership Award that year, reflecting the responsibilities he has taken on within the team.

Robinson On The Field

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (13) was called for pass interference while trying to stop Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) from a catch in the first quarter during the Cards’ win over the ‘Noles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson has had a quieter year than his 2025 campaign, with only two 100-yard games this season compared to five the year before.

On the field, Robinson has recorded 22 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns through seven games this season. That follows a 2025 campaign in which he earned first-team All-ACC recognition with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns.

Last Saturday, against Miami, Robinson caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in FSU’s 43–35 double-overtime loss. He scored on a 75-yard reception late in the fourth quarter and a 20-yard catch in the first overtime.

At Alabama, he had six catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.

Three finalists for the Witten Award will be announced Dec. 15. The winner will be recognized March 11, 2027, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a $10,000 contribution made in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.

Watch for Robinson and the Seminoles on Saturday, October 31, when they take on the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.