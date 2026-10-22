FSU Star Duce Robinson Takes Major Step Toward Prestigious Honor
In this story:
Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson continues to receive off-field praise in 2026.
The senior was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award on Wednesday, recognizing his leadership, character, and community involvement.
The praise adds to another award week for Robinson, who was also named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete. As a two-year captain at FSU, Robinson has built a résumé that extends from the classroom to charitable work throughout his community.
Robinson In The Community
Robinson has raised $10,000 for Special Olympics Florida through a charity pickleball tournament. He has also coached young athletes through Next Level Flag Football, participated in elementary school literacy programs, and mentored first-generation student-athletes. His outreach has also included collecting and distributing winter coats and holiday meals for families in need.
"The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates."
Robinson was named Florida State’s 2025 Bill McGrotha Award recipient for humanitarian work, and he received the program’s Bobby Bowden Leadership Award that year, reflecting the responsibilities he has taken on within the team.
Robinson On The Field
Robinson has had a quieter year than his 2025 campaign, with only two 100-yard games this season compared to five the year before.
On the field, Robinson has recorded 22 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns through seven games this season. That follows a 2025 campaign in which he earned first-team All-ACC recognition with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns.
Last Saturday, against Miami, Robinson caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in FSU’s 43–35 double-overtime loss. He scored on a 75-yard reception late in the fourth quarter and a 20-yard catch in the first overtime.
At Alabama, he had six catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Three finalists for the Witten Award will be announced Dec. 15. The winner will be recognized March 11, 2027, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a $10,000 contribution made in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.
Watch for Robinson and the Seminoles on Saturday, October 31, when they take on the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.
Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III