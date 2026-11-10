Florida State Football Next Coach Market on Kalshi: Manny Diaz, Jimbo Fisher, Glenn Schumann

The Florida State Seminoles have gotten the ball rolling on the search for their next head coach. In doing so, they hired Jeff Purinton as the school’s next Athletic Director, which has already made an impact on Kalshi’s college football market for the Seminoles next head coach. Glenn Schumann has the highest price at 53%.

Schumann, along with Duke’s Manny Diaz and former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher, are names to watch near the top of the market. Kalshi settles the market on the person Florida State announces as its next head coach by September 1, 2027. A $10 trade that Schumann is the next head coach profits $8.01.

Florida State Football next head coach - Kalshi

Glenn Schumann 53%

Jimbo Fisher 44%

Manny Diaz 18%

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Glenn Schumann

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has shot up the board as a potential candidate for Florida State’s next head coach. He has personal and professional ties to the Seminoles. His grandfather, Jack Haskin, was a former FSU coach in the 1940s and 1950s, who later entered the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame.

He also has ties to new AD Jeff Purinton. Purinton is Alabama’s former Executive Deputy Director of Athletics. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Schumann was a student who worked his way up to a grad assistant and eventually into a player development role under Nick Saban.

Just a day after Purinton was hired as the Athletic Director, Schumann’s price of being the next head coach surged from 35% to 64%.

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher needs no introduction in Tallahassee. He’s the second-winningest coach in FSU history, behind Bobby Bowden, with an 83-23 record from 2007 to 2017. During that span, he led them to a National Championship and recruited and developed several stars, including Jameis Winston, Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Brian Burns, and Dalvin Cook, to name a few.

Reports indicate Fisher wants to return to coaching and has FSU on his radar. Rumors also suggest that he’d be the cheapest option should the program decide to budget themselves.

Manny Diaz

Current Duke head coach Manny Diaz has been around the Seminoles football program for most of his life. He is a Florida State grad and began his coaching career in Tallahassee. He continued on as the defensive coordinator and head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, fueling the rivalry even more.

Diaz has had success at Duke, leading it to a 25-11 record to this point and an ACC Championship.

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