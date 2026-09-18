When will Mike Norvell leave Florida State? Kalshi Market Says It’s Coming Soon

The Florida State Seminoles have become the laughing stock of college football and it all starts with Mike Norvell. Kalshi’s college football market now has event contracts open for when Norvell will leave Florida State and the market hints at him being out sooner rather than later.

Norvell has a 97% chance of being out of Tallahassee either by December 1, 2026 or January 1, 2027. There are two other selections of February 1, 2027, or January 1, 2028. Trading on his 97% price to be out by December 1, 2026 or January 1, 2027 profits just $0.27. Kalshi settles the market on whether Norvell leaves or is fired from FSU before a selected date.

When will Mike Norvell leave Florida State? Kalshi

Before December 1, 2026: 97%

Before January 1, 2027: 97%

Before February 1, 2027: 51%

Before January 1, 2028: 65%

The first domino has fallen

Last week, FSU fired Athletic Director Michael Alford, who tied up Norvell to an eight-year, $84 million contract following the Noles’ undefeated ACC Championship season in 2023.

While Norvell is responsible for the Seminoles struggles on the field, Alford left the athletic department nearly $450 million in debt. Also, rather than spending money on the football team itself and the NIL surrounding the team, he opted for a $500 million upgrade to the facilities.

Rumors & reports

The only concrete report concerning Mike Norvell’s time at Florida State is that a search committee and a new AD will hire the next coach. As far as rumors about when he could be gone, there have been plenty.

Most recently, Florida State students and Tallahassee locals took to X (formerly Twitter) to snap photos and videos showing moving trucks outside Norvell’s house.

In the more immediate future, Florida State has a daunting road game in Tuscaloosa against Alabama in Week 3, where they are 20.5-point underdogs. There’s been speculation that any sort of blowout loss on the national stage could be the kicker. The problem is, Novell has a massive contract buyout, which makes it more challenging to move on from him, pay for a new coach and rebuild the program simultaneously.

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