How Many Preseason Top 25 Teams Will FSU Football Play in 2026?

The preseason AP Top 25 is out, reinforcing why oddsmakers and national projections have consistently viewed Florida State’s 2026 schedule as one of the toughest in the country.

Four of Florida State’s 12 regular-season opponents earned a place in the poll, including three teams the Seminoles will face away from Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU was unranked and received no votes.

The gauntlet begins Sept. 7 when No. 19 SMU visits Tallahassee for the Seminoles’ ACC opener. FSU will later travel to No. 13 Alabama, No. 24 Louisville, and No. 7 Miami, giving Mike Norvell’s team four opportunities to make a statement against nationally ranked competition.

FSU Faces Two Ranked Opponents in Its First Three Games

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be little to no time for the Seminoles to settle in before facing its first ranked test.

After opening against New Mexico State on Aug. 29, the Seminoles will welcome No. 19 SMU to Doak Campbell Stadium for a Labor Day night matchup.

The Mustangs finished 9-4 last season and capped the campaign with a Holiday Bowl victory over Arizona.

They also return quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has guided the program to an ACC Championship Game appearance and a College Football Playoff berth during his career.

Following a bye week, FSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face No. 13 Alabama on Sept. 19. The Seminoles defeated the Crimson Tide 31-17 in Tallahassee last season, but Alabama will certainly be aching for revenge this time around.

Back-to-Back Ranked Road Games Loom in October

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule lets up following FSU's Alabama showdown with games against unranked Central Arkansas and Virginia; however, it will be short-lived when the 'Noles take the road the second week in October.

The stretch begins with a Friday night trip to Louisville on Oct. 9 before FSU travels to Miami Gardens on Oct. 17. Miami is the highest-ranked team on the Seminoles’ schedule and enters the season as the preseason favorite to win the ACC.

Florida State's four ranked opponents don't account for other conference hopefuls the Seminoles will face this season. Clemson led all teams outside the Top 25 with 112 votes, while Florida received 51, Pitt seven, and Virginia one.

The rankings will shift once the season begins, but the preseason poll is just another indication of the challenge awaiting the Seminoles in 2026.

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