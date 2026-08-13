Mike Norvell Identifies FSU Football’s Biggest Remaining Position Battles

With two scrimmages complete, Florida State entered "move week" as the staff began solidifying the depth chart and transitioning from a base install to a more in-depth preparation for the season and their Week 0 matchup against New Mexico State on August 29.

Head coach Mike Norvell identified the offensive line and secondary as two position groups after the second scrimmage, where competition could shape the personnel Florida State carries into its season opener.

Florida State is Still Identifying the Starting Five Up Front

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With all five starting jobs up for grabs following a complete offseason rebuild, Florida State’s offensive line remains one of the most important competitions in camp. Norvell said the Seminoles are beginning to identify a consistent first unit, but the evaluation extends beyond finding five starters.

“Really, the emergence of the five up front on the offensive line,” Norvell said. “I think we’ve got a group that’s been pretty consistent in that. Obviously, you’ve got to continue to push... You talk about five, but you want to be able to have eight or nine that can go into a game and obviously play at a high level. So, just who’s really moving in that position?”

While Florida State searches for the right combination up front, the competition in the secondary appears even less settled, particularly at cornerback.

Competition Remains Wide Open in Florida State’s Secondary

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are several contenders at cornerback, with Quindarrius Jones continuing to impress and Charles Lester III showing promise during camp

"Watching the defensive back group, I think it’s very competitive right now,” Norvell said. “I’ve really been pleased with Q Jones. Obviously, we know Ja’Bril and the work that he’s been able to do... You see Nehemiah Chandler. Charles Lester had a really nice pick tonight. A guy that we’re challenging, Ricky Knight. Who’s going to emerge as those guys that can be counted on there at the corner position?”

The competition extends beyond the two position groups Norvell specifically identified. He also described the linebacker room as “very competitive,” with Chris Jones emerging as a force alongside Omar Graham Jr., Mikai Gbayor, Blake Nichelson, Caleb LaVallee, and Izayia Williams. That depth should allow Florida State to tailor its personnel packages while roles continue to take shape.

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