Mike Norvell Is Trying To Fix FSU Football's Biggest Problem

Florida State’s annual trip to Jacksonville offered a change of scenery during fall camp, but head coach Mike Norvell wanted it to accomplish more than team building.

The Seminoles were 0-5 on the road last season, and Norvell treated their time at the University of North Florida as a road game, putting players in the most uncomfortable position possible to force them to respond without the familiarity of home in Tallahassee, Florida.

A Road Game Rehearsal

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team onto the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with the media following Friday's practice, Norvell said the defense controlled the first full practice before the offense answered the following day, giving Norvell an early look at how his team handled momentum and unfamiliar surroundings.

“When you’re on the road, things are going to be going against you,” Norvell said. “We’ve tried to sequence that with some of the situations offensively and defensively.

"When you’re coming out, and your heels are on that goal line, and you’ve got to fight for an inch, there’s not a whole lot out there that’s there to save you other than what you and your teammates are willing to do.”

With a large portion of Norvell's coaching staff entering the season in newly defined roles, there was also an emphasis on preparation.

“It actually sparked other thoughts of things that we can do on the road that might provide just a little bit better preparation,” Norvell continued. “There is the noise, the adversity, all the circumstances. What are you going to do in those moments?”

Duce Robinson and Jasen Lopez Highlighted the Offense

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense controlled earlier parts of day two of the trip, but Norvell said the offense responded the following day. Robinson and Lopez showed their versatility.

“I’ve been pleased with what I’m seeing from the guys on the perimeter,” Norvell said. “Some great one-on-ones.

"Wide receivers Jasen Lopez and Duce Robinson had some outstanding catches in contested situations. You felt the physicality. I thought the O-line really took a step today, which was good to see.”

Both sides of the ball will get a chance to respond this upcoming Sunday, when the Seminoles hold their second scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has nearly three weeks of practices remaining, including Sunday’s second and final scrimmage, before opening the season Aug. 29 against New Mexico State.

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