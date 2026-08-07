Mike Norvell Is Trying To Fix FSU Football's Biggest Problem
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Florida State’s annual trip to Jacksonville offered a change of scenery during fall camp, but head coach Mike Norvell wanted it to accomplish more than team building.
The Seminoles were 0-5 on the road last season, and Norvell treated their time at the University of North Florida as a road game, putting players in the most uncomfortable position possible to force them to respond without the familiarity of home in Tallahassee, Florida.
A Road Game Rehearsal
Speaking with the media following Friday's practice, Norvell said the defense controlled the first full practice before the offense answered the following day, giving Norvell an early look at how his team handled momentum and unfamiliar surroundings.
“When you’re on the road, things are going to be going against you,” Norvell said. “We’ve tried to sequence that with some of the situations offensively and defensively.
"When you’re coming out, and your heels are on that goal line, and you’ve got to fight for an inch, there’s not a whole lot out there that’s there to save you other than what you and your teammates are willing to do.”
With a large portion of Norvell's coaching staff entering the season in newly defined roles, there was also an emphasis on preparation.
“It actually sparked other thoughts of things that we can do on the road that might provide just a little bit better preparation,” Norvell continued. “There is the noise, the adversity, all the circumstances. What are you going to do in those moments?”
Duce Robinson and Jasen Lopez Highlighted the Offense
The defense controlled earlier parts of day two of the trip, but Norvell said the offense responded the following day. Robinson and Lopez showed their versatility.
“I’ve been pleased with what I’m seeing from the guys on the perimeter,” Norvell said. “Some great one-on-ones.
"Wide receivers Jasen Lopez and Duce Robinson had some outstanding catches in contested situations. You felt the physicality. I thought the O-line really took a step today, which was good to see.”
Both sides of the ball will get a chance to respond this upcoming Sunday, when the Seminoles hold their second scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State has nearly three weeks of practices remaining, including Sunday’s second and final scrimmage, before opening the season Aug. 29 against New Mexico State.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III