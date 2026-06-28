Did EA Sports Disrespect FSU Football's Roster?

EA Sports appears to believe Florida State has plenty of star power entering the 2026 season.

The Seminoles boast multiple players rated among the best at their positions in College Football 27, including All-ACC wide receiver Duce Robinson and Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner.

However, a closer look at the complete roster ratings reveals where EA seems to have reservations, and some places where they seem to have missed the mark completely.

EA Sports Likes FSU's Top-End Talent

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Robinson received an overall rating of 92, with Wisner receiving a grade of 89 and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin receiving an overall grade of 87.

Wide receiver Michai Danzy joined a list of many players above the 84 mark, boasting the highest speed rating on the roster, highlighting his breakout year in 2025.

Considering Mandrell Desir (84 overall) was one of the ACC's top freshmen last season, some FSU fans might argue both he and Danzy deserved a point or two more alongside linebacker Chris Jones 83.

Where Florida State Falls Behind

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Florida State has no shortage of highly rated players on its roster; the bigger question is whether EA Sports undervalued the Seminoles' projected starters and overall depth. The game gave the entire team an 83 ranking, placing them fifth-best in the ACC.

The ratings become more debatable once you move beyond Florida State's top players. Projected starting quarterback Ashton Daniels received a 77 overall rating despite bringing 37 games of collegiate experience into his first season with the Seminoles.

He's far from alone, as several expected starters landed in the 76-79 overall range, likely contributing to Florida State's overall team rating despite the team boasting multiple players in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Take projected starting cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, for example. EA Sports gave him a 79 ranking. Rawls played in seven games in 2025, totaling 40 tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups while emerging as one of the Seminoles' most reliable defensive backs.

Considering the responsibility Rawls will carry in Tony White's defense this fall, some fans may view his rating as lower than expected.

Whether Florida State was disrespected depends on how you look at it. EA Sports clearly recognizes the Seminoles' top-end talent, but the ratings for several projected starters could leave some fans waiting for the highly anticipated game with the feeling that there is a lot left to be desired about the overall roster.

With Florida State's kickoff just nine Saturdays away, the debate over ratings won't last too much longer. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will have a chance to show whether EA underestimated them or not when the ball flies through the air on August 29.

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