Jimbo Fisher Named His Most Talented FSU Football Players

Former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher has seen plenty of elite players across stops at LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M, but one program dominated his thoughts during a recent rapid-fire segment on ACC Network.

Fisher turned to former Seminoles for his list of first players that came to mind. Florida State was represented in eight categories, ranging from Dalvin Cook’s speed and Jameis Winston’s accuracy to LaMarcus Joyner’s tackling and toughness.

It became a reminder of the talent Fisher brought together in Tallahassee, Florida, and especially during his 2013 BCS National Championship Run.

Winston, Jernigan, and Cook Headline Fisher’s List

Dec 6, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) with running back Dalvin Cook (4) after the game. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 37-35 at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fisher did not hesitate to reach into his Florida State acumen, beginning with Timmy Jernigan and Derrick Nnadi for strength before naming Dalvin Cook for speed. Jameis Winston appeared in three categories: throwing accuracy, intelligence, and humor, while Rashad Greene earned recognition for both his route running and ability to deliver in clutch situations.

Rapid fire with Jimbo Fisher ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/dnOeq6I2DS — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 6, 2026

A Look at the 2013 National Championship Team

Dec 7, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) calls signals at the line in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Our whole team in ’13 was,” Fisher said, regarding toughness.

That team finished 14-0, won the ACC championship and defeated Auburn, 34-31, in the final BCS National Championship Game.

The Seminoles had overwhelmed nearly everyone before that finale, but erased an 18-point deficit against the Tigers and scored the winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

His list was largely shaped by that championship roster. Winston, Devonta Freeman, and Greene were clutch performers, while Kenny Shaw joined Greene under route running. Defensively, Fisher selected Joyner and Telvin Smith for tackling, with Timmy Jernigan.

All seven played central roles in Florida State’s championship run, and more than a decade later, Fisher showed those stars are still at the top of his mind.

The Seminoles scored 723 points, which was an FBS single-season record, while averaging 51.6 points per game.

Their defense led the country, allowing only 12.1 points per game, and ended the season with 26 interceptions.

Twelve of Florida State’s 14 victories came by at least 27 points, including a 51-14 road win over Clemson and a 45-7 victory over Duke in the ACC Championship Game. Only Boston College and Auburn lost by fewer than 27 points.

Winston became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, while 23 players from Florida State’s championship roster eventually heard their names called in the NFL Draft.

What began as a rapid-fire questioning for Fisher ultimately turned into another look back at one of the most dominant teams in college football history.

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