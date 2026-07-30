Clemson's Dabo Swinney Reveals Two FSU Football Stars Who 'Took Your Breath Away'

There's no shortage of memorable battles between Florida State and Clemson over the last two decades.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has coached against plenty of elite talent, but when asked about the toughest players he has ever faced, two former Seminoles immediately came to mind.

Dalvin Cook Left Dabo Swinney Holding His Breath

Nov 7, 2015; Clemson, SC, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) is brought down by Clemson Tigers safety Travis Blanks (11) during the second half at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Tigers won 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swinney said there were only two players who consistently made him uneasy whenever the ball was in their hands.

He grouped former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook alongside Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson as the most dangerous players he has coached against.

"I can just tell you right off the top, my top two," Swinney said. "There are two people in my time at Clemson that every time they touched the ball, I would just hold my breath: Lamar Jackson and Dalvin Cook. Them two dudes, they would take your breath away."

Cook rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2014-16, posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons and becoming the first player in FSU history to do so.

Against Clemson, Cook totaled 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three career meetings, including a 194-yard performance in 2015.

Antonio Cromartie Earned Swinney's Respect Early

Antonio Cromartie - Instagram.com

Swinney didn't become Clemson's head coach until 2008, but he was already on the Tigers' staff as wide receivers coach during Antonio Cromartie's career at Florida State.

He recalled the future NFL All-Pro as one of the most physically gifted defensive backs he had ever seen.

"Cromartie. Cromartie was a creature. I mean, it's unbelievable because I was coaching the wideouts when Cromartie was there. Holy Moley. I've never seen a corner like that. He was so big, so he was pretty special. "

Cromartie spent three seasons at Florida State from 2003-05, establishing himself as one of the nation's premier defensive backs before a torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2005 campaign.

Despite the injury, the San Diego Chargers selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Cromartie went on to enjoy an 11-year NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2007.

Swinney has been part of one of college football's premier rivalries for more than two decades, coaching against dozens of future NFL players.

Even with that extensive list and resume, Cook and Cromartie remain the two former Seminoles who consistently gave the Tigers headaches year in and year out.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.