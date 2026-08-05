Ashton Daniels Taking Command After FSU Football's First Scrimmage

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their first scrimmage of fall camp, with no limitations under center.

JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall has been sidelined by injury, but starting QB Ashton Daniels remains at the helm as FSU looks ahead to a pivotal year in 2026.

Daniels Continues to Command the FSU Offense After First Scrimmage

Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) passes during the third quarter against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You can tell he’s got a lot of confidence in what we’re asking him to do."

Confidence surrounding the Florida State program has been hit-or-miss in recent years, but seventh-year head coach Mike Norvell has gone all-in on his transfer quarterback.

After Tuesday's scrimmage, it appears Daniels has permanently placed himself as the one yelling audibles on Saturdays.

"From where we left in spring to where he’s been in these six days, and even some of the decisions that he had tonight, you can just feel that command," Norvell said. "He had some really nice throws on third down. The placement and where he’s able to place the football has been really good.”

A Pivotal Season Awaits

The Florida State Seminoles football team practices for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that FSU's 2026 success will be attributed to Daniels's performance on the field.

Florida State deliberately avoided scripting its first scrimmage around a specific opponent. Norvell said that the looks the offense is getting from Tony White's defense help sharpen the game for a veteran quarterback.

“Our defense can throw a lot at you and a lot of different looks, but it’s trusting your eyes. If there are checks or things that we can do to put ourselves in better situations, or sometimes just knowing the best outlet," Norvell continued. "It’s being able to take that over into a game situation. You’re working with a big menu. We’re five days into install, and we’ve got a big menu that we’re getting to pull from.”

Daniels is going to have to respond without the benefit of a neatly tailored plan. This makes every throw just as important as any situation he will encounter this year.

However, the process is just that, and the Seminoles are seemingly taking every angle given to get things right.

“That’s what I like about these early scrimmages, because it puts it all on the quarterback and his ability to work on that decision-making process.”

Florida State travels to Jacksonville, Florida, this week and will hold its second scrimmage of the fall on August 9.

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