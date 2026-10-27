Mike Norvell on ACC Officiating After FSU-Miami: “Nobody Is Happy”

The Florida State-Miami rivalry has generated some of the most classic endings in modern college football over the years. However, in 2026, Seminole fans will see the game differently. Not because the game was decided by the players on the field, but because it has been argued that the officiating in the matchup, when the seconds dwindled in double overtime, ultimately failed.

Head coach Mike Norvell has heard back from the ACC about the controversial officiating in the loss, but the details of that conversation are staying private.

The Seminoles’ head coach confirmed Monday that he spoke with ACC Supervisor of Football Officials, Gary Patterson, after questioning the calls that shaped the finish of FSU’s 43-35 double-overtime defeat, although the feedback was kept private.

Conversations Behind Closed Doors

When asked on Monday whether the conference had responded to his concerns, Norvell confirmed that it had. But he declined to reveal any specific feedback from Patterson about the disputed calls against Miami.

Oct 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; ACC officials Brian Perry (left) and referee Gary Patterson (right) discuss a call during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I do have a lot of respect for Gary. Nobody’s happy with what happened. I think Gary handled [it] in a respectful manner, given how he’s evaluating the calls that are made," Norvell said. "There’s going to be good calls. There’s going to be bad calls. We had a good conversation there last week as he kind of gave me his feedback."

Norvell called the communication between his staff and the ACC "teaching moments" for both his team and the officials.

"Each week you send in plays that you have questions about because it’s still about growing and getting better. If there’s things that are done a certain way, if there’s a foul called, you want to make sure that you could teach [the] players. And then there’s sometimes that there’s just misses, and that’s where he’s able to teach his officials on things that they see or what they think they see."

Still, Norvell did not disclose recourse or action, if any, on the ruling that potentially cost Florida State a close rivalry game.

Mike Norvell spoke with ACC officiating over the weekend regarding FSU-Miami calls.



"I respect the job that all officials, coaches... I mean it's a lot we all pour into it. There's some challenging situations and calls that show up.



You kinda live with it and grow from it." https://t.co/8ed9RrMBDU — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 26, 2026

FSU’s Final Two Plays Against Miami Fueled Controversy

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) makes an interception to end the game in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The controversial finish of the two programs' 71st meeting came on Florida State’s final possession in second overtime. Trailing 43-35, Ashton Daniels connected with Micahi Danzy for what looked like a 36-yard touchdown on fourth-and-21. A holding penalty against offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin erased the score and pushed FSU into fourth-and-31.

On the next snap, Daniels threw toward Duce Robinson in the end zone, where Miami safety Bryce Fitzgerald was credited with an interception. Replay review upheld the ruling, ending the game and securing the Hurricanes’ victory.

Norvell sharply criticized both decisions afterward. The following Monday, he called the holding penalty an “absolute joke” and questioned whether simultaneous possession had even been considered during the review of the final play.

A week later, Seminole fans still have no real explanation from the ACC as the conversation remains behind closed doors.

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