Ashton Daniels Earns ACC Recognition Despite FSU Football’s Heartbreaking Miami Loss

Ashton Daniels earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors Monday after accounting for five touchdowns in Florida State’s 43–35 double-overtime loss to Miami.

The fifth-year senior threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown against a Hurricanes defense that entered the matchup as the best in the nation in points per game allowed.

It marks Daniels’ second time receiving the award this season, making him the first Florida State quarterback since Jordan Travis in 2023 to earn the honor multiple times in a season.

ACC QB of the Week 🍢



Ashton wins the award for the 2nd time this year after accounting for 5 touchdowns at Miami



🔗 https://t.co/rKyZnouc05#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/jNLNnRJwIr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 19, 2026

Daniels Delivers Against Miami’s Top-Ranked Defense

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5), offensive line Paul Bowling (51) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (15) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels completed 15 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns against Miami, matching his career-high in touchdown passes. He also rushed for 31 yards and another score, accounting for all five of Florida State’s touchdowns.

The Hurricane defense entered Saturday ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 9.8 points per game, and No. 5 in total defense, allowing 249.6 yards allowed per game. Daniels’ four touchdown passes exceeded the three Miami surrendered in its first five games combined, per Seminole Sports.

A late pass to wide receiver Duce Robinson helped Florida State push the game into overtime. The pair connected for a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 28, then followed with a 20-yard touchdown in the first overtime.

Those final two touchdowns kept the Seminoles in the game as both Miami and FSU traded punches.

Daniels Continues to Build a Record-Setting Season

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels’ rushing touchdown against Miami brought his season total to 11, extending his Florida State record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

In seven games, he ranks third nationally with 23 touchdowns accounted for and is the only player with at least 11 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns, according to an FSU release.

Saturday marked his second five-touchdown performance of the season. Daniels previously earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors against Virginia, when he set the program’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns.

Following his 81-yard touchdown run against Virginia and 75-yard touchdown pass against Miami, Daniels is the only player nationally with both a pass and a run of at least 70 yards this season.

The Seminoles enter their second bye week following Saturday's loss as they prepare to host the Clemson Tigers on October 31. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

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