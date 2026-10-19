Mike Norvell Calls Holding Penalty in FSU's Loss to Miami an ‘Absolute Joke’

Mike Norvell had a lot to say about the controversial officiating that overshadowed what would've been a marquee win for the Seminoles against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes.

Instead of a stadium and living rooms across the country filled with cheering Florida State fans, the Seminoles faced another heartbreak in a tumultuous season.

The Seminoles’ head coach called the holding penalty that erased a potential touchdown an “absolute joke” and questioned whether the game-ending interception was reviewed with simultaneous possession in mind.

Norvell Blasts Holding Call That Erased FSU’s Touchdown

Micahi Danzy - Instagram.com

Norvell’s was not happy about the holding penalty that wiped out a potential touchdown in the second overtime, forcing Florida State to continue fighting to extend the game.

“It was an absolute joke,” Norvell said on Monday.

In the second overtime, offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin’s holding penalty erased wide receiver Micahi Danzy’s 36-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-21, with FSU trailing 43–35. It forced the Seminoles to go for it on fourth-and-21.

#FSU HC Mike Norvell on the officiating at Miami “You have the holding call; it was an absolute joke.” He said he sent it to the head of the officials for review and hasn't received a response. He said the later simultaneous possession call should’ve been a part of the… — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) October 19, 2026

“We had to go convert the two-point play,” Norvell said. “But for those kids not to be able to finish the game on the field in that moment ... it’s really disappointing.”

Norvell said he had submitted the play to the ACC and spoken with the conference’s officiating leadership. He also pointed to what he described as a similar play earlier in the game that he thought went uncalled.

MIAMI ESCAPES FSU IN 2OT AFTER BACK-TO-BACK NEAR HAIL MARY TDS🤯🤯🚨



This game was NUTS pic.twitter.com/EEpuKCPMVz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2026

As of Monday’s interview, Norvell said he had not received the conference’s final response.

“I haven’t got the final response from them, but if it’s anything less than what I said ... tells me everything I need to know.”

Norvell Questions Review of Game-Ending Interception

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) makes an interception to end the game in overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell also questioned the review of Florida State’s final offensive play, which ended with Miami’s Bryce Fitzgerald being credited with an interception. Officials upheld the ruling after review, sealing the Hurricanes’ 43–35 victory.

“From what I’ve been told ... simultaneous possession never even came up in the conversation of review,” Norvell continued. "You got two guys going up for a catch, and when they both come to the ground, simultaneous possession, that has to be a part of the discussion."

For Florida State, it seems like another double-overtime loss was handed to an officiating crew that has drawn scrutiny over the years.

Florida State is now on its second bye week before hosting Clemson on Halloween night. The game is expected to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

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