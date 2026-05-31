Breaking Down FSU Football’s Biggest Challenges in 2026

The Seminoles are no longer being evaluated based on what they were in 2023. They are being judged through the lens of a 7-17 stretch over the last two seasons, and every question about the program centers on who Florida State will be in 2026.

One of FSU's biggest challenges outside of its road schedule lies in a position group that has replaced every starter from a year ago and will rely heavily on the last transfer cycle.

The Offensive Line Must Come Together Quickly

Head coach Mike Norvell leads Florida State into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11; the match up falls on his 44th birthday. | Emily Stewart/FSView & the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State replaced all five starters and essentially rebuilt the offensive line through the transfer portal, bringing in players such as Xavier Chaplin, Nate Pabst, Chimdia Nwaiwu, Bradyn Joiner, and Paul Bowling. Andre Otto is also a solid piece up front, which should give FSU some depth. On paper, the talent level seems improved. There is just a lack of continuity up front that could present a challenge for new quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Communication, chemistry, and consistency, rather than individual recruiting rankings, are what make every player on the offense's job easier, and is this enough time for chemistry? between now and their kickoff on August 29 against New Mexico State as they mesh within the returning unit.

If the line stabilizes, Florida State's ceiling likely changes dramatically.

Daniels Needs to Become More Than 'Servicable'

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Florida State to improve, Daniels may not need to become the next Jordan Travis. The challenge is proving he can consistently elevate the offense when necessary. Daniels arrives with a roller coaster level of experience from stops at Stanford and Auburn, but with inconsistent career numbers and starting experience scream inconsistency (24 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions), which has continued to add skepticism from the media.

The quarterback position often becomes the face of a program's success or failure, and Daniels will be asked to answer questions that extend well beyond his individual performance. The challenge isn't simply completing passes or limiting turnovers. Can he make the right decision on third-and-long? Can he lead a game-winning drive when Florida State needs one? Can he respond after a mistake without allowing it to snowball into a larger problem?

The offensive line, roster turnover, pass rush, and coaching changes, all play major roles in whether Florida State improves, but the spotlight could shine on him as the person under center is consistently viewed as the "other" face of the program.

A Need for More Disruption

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir looks like a future star, and the Seminoles added Rylan Kennedy while also returning Deamontae Diggs. Florida State's pass rush earned a 68.5 team grade from PFF in 2025, ranking 59th nationally. That is not terrible, but modern football continues to evolve around creating negative plays without blitzing.

FSU needs a defense capable of creating negative plays and disrupting opposing offenses in the trenches. The Seminoles finished near the bottom of the ACC in several defensive categories over the past two seasons, and improving those numbers begins up front. Players such as Mandrell, Rylan Kennedy, Darryll Desir, and Deamontae Diggs will be counted on to help generate pressure without forcing White to rely heavily on blitz packages or, at the very least, giving him the option to move pieces around without becoming one-dimensional.

Winning Away From Tallahassee

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida State went winless on the road last season and hasn't won a road game since its matchup against Florida in 2023. Since then, they have not won a true road game, going 0-5 against NC State, Virginia, Stanford, Clemson, and UF in 2025.

That must change.

Week 3's matchup against Alabama presents an entirely new set of problems, but Norvell generally comes out on top in SEC openers away from home, so there is a little optimism there that he has one of the season's marquee non-conference matchups at the top of his priority list.

College Football News ranked Florida State's ACC Schedule at No. 10 while placing an emphasis on its home games as well.

"If the Seminoles can get back up to speed, the schedule should help - at least outside of the road games against Miami and Alabama. They have got to own the home games against Florida, Clemson, and SMU."

One of Florida State's biggest hurdles entering 2026 is proving it can win away from Tallahassee, Florida. They also travel to Louisville, Boston College, and Pitt, ending the season with their Sunshine Showdown against UF.

Florida State's challenge in 2026 isn't talent. The real challenge is proving the program can function again at an elite level.

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