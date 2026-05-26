One FSU Football Sophomore is a Must-Watch in 2026

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White overhauled a significant portion of the team heading into the 2026 offseason, but managed to retain key pieces on defense, such as Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker.

While those two will be locking down the secondary, quite possibly one of the biggest retentions upfront was a true freshman from last year.

CBS Lists Mandrell Desir as Top-15 Returning Player

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dru DeShields (12) is hit as he throws the ball by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

CBS Sports highlighted Florida State defensive lineman Mandrell Desir as one of the top returning players in college football entering the 2026 season, further reinforcing the growing national attention surrounding the Seminoles’ young defensive front.

"He recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks last season as a freshman before earning All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up accolades. Desir's sack total was the third-most in program history for a first-year player," Brad Crawford wrote.

Defining Florida State Up Front in 2026

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

What makes Desir’s rise interesting is that it still feels somewhat under the radar nationally despite the production already being there. The Freshman All-American totaled 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 2025 while flashing the type of explosiveness that made him one of the ACC’s most disruptive young defenders.

For a program searching for an identity up front, retaining and developing young players like the Desir twins may prove just as important as anything Florida State accomplished in the transfer portal this offseason. Another aspect entering 2026 is how opposing offenses choose to attack Florida State’s defensive front without former FSU star Darrell Jackson Jr. occupying the interior.

That reality emphasizes the importance of returning defensive line pieces taking another step this fall. Deamonte Diggs' return to health could provide a major boost after an injury sidelined him early in 2025. Kevin Wynn’s continued development could also quietly become an important factor along the defensive front.

It raises an interesting question entering 2026: What will Florida State’s defensive front actually look like? That balance matters because offenses will test the Seminoles differently this season.

Opposing teams now have an offseason of film on the Seminoles’ young pass rushers, meaning production will likely be more difficult to come by than it was during stretches of last season. How Florida State replaces the interior presence of Darrell Jackson Jr. while generating pressure off the edge in White’s 3-3-5 scheme could become one of the defense’s defining storylines this fall.

The 'Noles appear to have more athleticism and movement than pure size along the defensive front entering 2026. Mandrell and Darryll Desir give Florida State a pass rush capable of creating pressure from multiple spots in White’s defense.

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