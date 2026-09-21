Mike Norvell Has Blunt Admission About FSU Football’s Defensive Collapse
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Florida State’s defensive struggles against Alabama extended well beyond individual mistakes.
The Seminoles squandered a two-touchdown lead and ended up surrendering 50 points to the Crimson Tide in their 50-36 loss last Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell raised the question on Monday of whether or not the coaching staff was asking the defense to do too much.
The defense gave Norvell a lot to like early against Alabama. What followed left him questioning FSU's approach.
Norvell Singles Out Issues as a Coaching Problem
Alabama won the matchups in space, but the Seminoles also struggled to execute.
“There were times that we didn’t do a good enough job of being able to execute the things that we were being asked to do, and that’s a reflection for us as coaches,” Norvell said. “We look at how much we are asking guys to do.”
The Crimson Tide piled up 567 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per play against the Seminoles. Through three games, FSU has allowed 490.3 yards per game and 7.4 yards per snap, leaving the defense with plenty to address beyond one difficult afternoon.
That distinction matters. Losing a one-on-one matchup against a talented opponent is one thing. Struggling to execute raises concerns about preparation and whether players understand their responsibilities.
FSU's Defensive Depth Also Adds to the Problem
The defense wore down late against Alabama, with a thin rotation at some positions forcing less-experienced players into action.
“Our depth has been tested,” Norvell continued. “We’re playing a lot of guys who are kind of getting thrust into action a little bit.”
Those opportunities come with expectations, though. Norvell said players stepping into larger roles have to take advantage of their chances, even as they continue to develop.
“I thought we put ourselves in position, but did not get the job done,” Norvell said.
Defensive coordinator Tony White questioned his own approach, especially on Alabama’s final scoring drive. The defense needed to get a stop to give their offense another chance to cut the deficit, but it failed.
Florida State had an encouraging start against Alabama, but sustaining it was the problem.
“It’s my fault. I should have stayed aggressive, should have stayed attacking,” White said.
“It always starts with me first,” White continued. “That’s my fault. I should have stayed aggressive, should have stayed attacking. Sometimes when you get hit on a play or something, you kind of look at the call and say, ‘OK, that didn’t work, so let me not call that.’”
White said FSU remained aggressive early, even returning to calls after Alabama made a play against them. His regret was moving away from that approach as the game progressed.
The Seminoles host Central Arkansas this Saturday inside a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will air on ACCN.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III