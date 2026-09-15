If Alabama Blows Out FSU Football, What Happens to Mike Norvell?

Florida State has already made one major leadership change midseason, and it has left more questions than answers regarding its football program.

The dismissal of athletic director Michael Alford on Monday adds another layer of uncertainty to Mike Norvell’s future. Although Norvell was hired under former athletic director David Coburn, Alford was a key supporter of the contract extension that deepened FSU’s financial commitment to its head coach.

Now, Norvell must move forward without that voice leading the athletics department, and a lopsided loss to Alabama could intensify questions about whether another should follow

Would an Alabama Blowout Force FSU’s Hand?

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A blowout against Alabama will increase pressure on Florida State to clarify Norvell’s future. But the final score alone wouldn't determine when or whether the university should make a change.

There is a difference between staying competitive before Alabama pulls away and looking unprepared from the opening possession. If Florida State comes out flat, it will be harder to argue that Norvell deserves more time to get the program moving back in the right direction.

FSU will face louder calls to act, but could still choose to evaluate Norvell for the remainder of the season.

An Alabama Upset Might Not Change the Conversation

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell enters the field before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama being a heavy betting favorite matters when setting expectations for the Seminoles' arrival in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, justifying an upset as a requirement for Norvell to keep his job isn't likely on the top brass's mind.

But it is also fair to ask why Florida State faces such low expectations this far into Norvell's tenure.

Norvell is in his seventh season. The conversation is now well beyond whether his team can compete with Alabama on one Saturday to whether he can build a program that consistently belongs in those games, and a decisive loss would carry weight given Norvell's track record.

Norvell enters the Alabama matchup with a 39-35 record at Florida State, including a 10-17 mark in true road games. His teams went 23-4 across the 2022 and 2023 seasons but are 16-31 outside of those two years.

The roller-coaster nature of his time at FSU helps explain why questions about his future are beyond one early-season matchup.

However, the opportunity to change the conversation also runs both ways. An upset in Tuscaloosa would end FSU’s nine-game road losing streak and could dramatically improve the perception of Norvell and this year's team.

One victory would not erase the struggles, but a fair evaluation would have to give Norvell credit for delivering it.

A blowout in Tuscaloosa would make it harder for Florida State to keep asking fans to be patient, but that doesn’t mean he would be fired when the team gets home; it would add to a list of losses that has already given fans plenty of reasons to question where the program is headed.

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