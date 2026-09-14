FSU President Explains Michael Alford Firing and What Comes Next

Florida State president Richard McCullough pointed to the changing business of college athletics and the need to generate more revenue when explaining the university’s decision to fire athletic director Michael Alford on Monday.

Speaking to the media, McCullough confirmed that Alford was dismissed without cause and described the move as a first step toward better positioning the department to better support its coaches and athletes.

“I think that, you know, we probably need to move a bit faster than we have,” McCullough said.

He set priorities for the department’s next chapter while also addressing questions about what the leadership change means for head football coach Mike Norvell.

Why Florida State Made the Change

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles Athletic Director Michael Alford in attendance as the Florida State Seminoles play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The decision was driven by the financial demands of college athletics, which require generating revenue to support the university’s investment in its teams.

“This is a first step in working toward doing everything that we can to, you know, build revenue and, uh, take a look at the kind of administration that we need moving forward,” McCullough continued.

The revenue gap between the ACC, the SEC, and the Big Ten has been a challenge for Florida State. In his eyes, the university needs to pursue additional revenue opportunities to remain competitive.

McCullough said he wants strategic plans in place before bringing in a new permanent athletic director. For now, former senior associate athletics director Bruce Warwick will serve as interim AD.

When asked about the importance of business expertise in the next hire, McCullough called it “incredibly important.”

“That’s part of the pathway,” McCullough said. “Creating a revenue structure that can be supportive to help us to be as competitive as we can be.”

Norvell's Future With the Program

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell enters the field before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked whether Alford’s dismissal was directly connected to Norvell’s future, McCullough didn't mention any "dramatic" changes coming soon for Florida State but acknowledged the importance of winning.

“Look, I love Mike Norvell. He is a great human being,” McCullough said. “Our grades have never been better under his leadership.”

“Of course, we want to win,” he continued. “And, you know, college coaches are in the winning business. So that’s what we’re working on.”

He then redirected the discussion back to the athletic director’s dismissal.

“We’re not really here to talk about coach Norvell. This is really about AD Alford.”

McCullough also left open the possibility of changing how the athletic department is organized, but did not specify which positions could change.

“There may be some changes in the organizational structure and things like that, but it’s not going to be some huge dramatic thing."

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