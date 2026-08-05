Mike Norvell Names FSU Football's Early Preseason Standouts

The Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of the preseason on Tuesday evening, getting an opportunity to compete inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The session also marked the Seminoles' sixth practice of fall camp.

READ MORE: FSU Football Impressed By Ashton Daniels' Preseason Growth

It's still very early in the process, but head coach Mike Norvell has already noticed standouts on both sides of the ball.

Mike Norvell Names Standouts On Offense, Defense

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To no surprise, sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah continues to impress Norvell on offense. Running backs coach Kam Martin praised Kromah for his work ethic earlier this week, and the head coach is excited about his development, along with the rest of the room.

"I've been really pleased, I think Ousmane's been exceptional throughout this camp. You see and feel his growth in all things of where he's kind of developing," Norvell said. "We've got a really good running back room. I think Sam, Tre, those guys, it's going to be fun watching them and just different ways they'll be able to impact for our football team."

In one of the positive storylines of camp, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Micahi Danzy is unlocking his potential on the outside. A big play threat in 2025, Danzy's goal is to be a better all-around wideout, and he's taking steps in the right direction.

Danzy scored in the scrimmage, but it's his route-running and blocking where he's made real progress.

"Obviously, Duce has been great but I think seeing the development of Micahi Danzy. He had a touchdown tonight. You feel him as a receiver," Norvell said. "Last year, he was a great athlete that was good with the ball in his hands; reverses, the vertical plays. But you're seeing him as a route-runner, you're seeing him as just his understanding, his willingness to block. His growth in that area, really pleased with him."

On the other side of the ball, Florida State is playing with a lot of speed. Norvell highlighted redshirt senior safety Ashlynd Barker in the defensive backfield for his leadership, noting the Seminoles like his fit at ROVER.

"You look defensively, it's been fun because you feel the speed of our defense. Everybody is playing off of each other," Norvell said. "Ashlynd Barker had a couple great plays tonight where, as he's playing the ROVER position, that's really a position that suits him so really well. Last year playing boundary safety, now having the full run of the field.

"I think his leadership, his mentality, it's been outstanding," Norvell continued.

At linebacker, junior Chris Jones has made a splash this preseason. His energy and effort, along with his build, add up to a force in the middle.

"Chris Jones and the guys in the linebacker room, our speed, physicality, some of the playmaking ability that has showed up has been exciting," Norvell said.

Along the defensive front, Norvell couldn't just name one player. He shouted out the Desir twins, along with Deamontae Diggs, Daniel Lyons, and Deante McCray for their performance in camp.

"I can't point out just one guy on the defensive front. That group's really working," Norvell said. "The growth of the Desir's has been outstanding, just the physical development from a year ago to where they are now."

"It's great to have Tae Diggs back, seeing Daniel Lyons. Deante McCray had a couple nice flash moments here tonight. I think that whole group is fighting to emerge," Norvell added. "I know it's a couple more than one or two but some good guys showing up."

Florida State returns for practice seven on Wednesday. Following that, the Seminoles will depart for Jacksonville for two practices at UNF, leading up to their second scrimmage on Sunday evening.

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