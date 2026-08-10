FSU Football Announces Big Change to Stadium Experience for 2026 Season
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Florida State has found its new voice for football games inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
The university announced Monday that former Seminoles offensive lineman and longtime FSU baseball broadcaster Eric Luallen will become the stadium’s public address announcer beginning with the 2026 season.
Eric Luallen Adds Football Role to Broadcasting Career
Luallen already has deep connections to the university as a former FSU football player and the radio play-by-play voice for Seminoles baseball.
Nearly 40 years after arriving in Tallahassee to play for legendary head coach Bobby Bowden, he will return to Doak Campbell Stadium in a new role.
“I am incredibly humbled to be given this opportunity, in this stadium, almost 40 years to the day after I reported for my first practice under Coach Bowden,” Luallen said. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have the honor to serve my alma mater through my 20 seasons as the radio voice of FSU baseball and now also this opportunity with Florida State football.”
Luallen was an offensive lineman under legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden and was part of the program’s rise to national powerhouse status in the late 1980s.
Luallen Replaces Longtime Voice of Doak Campbell Stadium
Luallen replaces Woody Hayes, whose familiar voice had been part of Florida State’s home football games since 2010.
Florida State has not publicly explained why it dismissed Hayes after his lengthy tenure. Hayes told WCTV in July that he was blindsided by the decision and received little explanation beyond being told the university was “going in a new direction.”
Hayes became particularly known for allowing the crowd to finish his elongated “That’s good for another Florida State first down” call.
Luallen will make his debut when Florida State opens the 2026 season against New Mexico State on Aug. 29.
The former Seminole began calling Florida State baseball games in 2007 and has handled 984 contests, including six College World Series appearances and four ACC Tournament championships. He also contributed to FSU football pregame coverage and hosted GameDay Live inside Doak Campbell Stadium last season.
The announcement gives the Seminoles a familiar replacement, but one of the program’s most recognizable game-day traditions will sound different inside Doak Campbell Stadium this fall.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III