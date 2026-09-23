Mike Norvell Provides FSU Football Injury Updates, Including One on a Starter

Florida State could regain some depth when it hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday that freshman defensive back Jordan Crutchfield should see work on special teams and could also play in the secondary. He also expects Rylan Kennedy to be available this week.

Wide receiver Tae’Shaun Gelsey is also nearing a return, though Norvell stopped short of saying he will play this weekend. The outlook remains longer-term for running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson, whom FSU hopes to get back later this season.

Norvell Optimistic About Crutchfield and Gelsey

Jordan Crutchfield - Instagram.com

Norvell expects Crutchfield to see work against the Bears and hopes the freshman can get snaps in the secondary, too. Added depth would be welcome for a Florida State defense that has averaged 340.7 passing yards per game through three games.

“I think you’ll see some work definitely in special teams,” Norvell said. “Hopefully, he will be able to get some plays there in the defensive backfield.”

Gelsey has yet to play this season, missing Florida State’s first three games. Norvell said the receiver is “getting close to being able to get back,” but did not say whether he’ll play Saturday against Central Arkansas.

"I think Tae is getting close to being able to get back," Norvell continued. "We’ll see what that looks like, and then, you know, the rest of it we’ll see. You know, guys that might be limited or not available we’ll see where that is."

Kennedy Expected to Play, Wynn Could See More Snaps

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) and New Mexico State Aggies running back TJ Washington Jr. (0) eye the ball as it soars through the air. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A wrap on Rylan Kennedy’s leg raised questions about his availability after the Alabama game, but Norvell said he has “full expectations for him this week.” He did not say how extensive his role would be.

Norvell also hopes to give defensive lineman Kevin Wynn more work. Wynn played 16 snaps against the Crimson Tide, and the Seminoles hope to give him more work, as there are some other players limited up front.

“Yeah, he’s coming along. He’s a guy we’ve had to kind of manage a little bit. Obviously, he’s a big presence. He's done a great job with his body," Norvell said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to continue to see that progression where you get in 20, 25 snaps in the game. [It] would help us there on the defensive front, as we’ve had some guys with limited availability."

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