National Analyst Sees Major Opportunity for FSU Football Quarterback in 2026

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the Seminoles, with roughly two months until Florida State's kickoff against New Mexico State on August 29. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels emerged from spring camp as the starter under center with mixed reviews from a fan base demanding results.

Few players on Florida State's roster are harder to project than Daniels, and in CBS Sports' recent ranking of all returning quarterbacks, the Buford, Georgia native landed in a tier of opportunity.

The Ceiling Debate Continues

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"These are P4 to P4 transfers with either limited experience or questionable track records who are seeking out opportunity at new programs."

Daniels isn't arriving in Tallahassee, Florida, as an unproven quarterback. He helped lift Auburn's offense when he started last year, and the Seminoles have put a lot of faith in being able to help continue the 6'2'', 233-pound redshirt senior's growth in what is largely seen as a make-or-break season for head coach Mike Norvell.

"Considering that he's attempted 721 passes over four seasons at Stanford and Auburn, Daniels is certainly a proven player," CBS Sports' David Cobb wrote. "But he hasn't proven to be a needle-mover. Florida State is banking on a late-career surge as head coach Mike Norvell's future hangs in the balance."

CBS's outlook will likely sit with both supporters and skeptics. Daniels has shown the grit needed to compete against one of the ACC's middle-of-the-pack schedules, but he has yet to produce the type of season that changes how opposing defenses prepare for him or alters a program's perception.

The veteran has appeared in 37 career games and attempted more than 700 passes during stops at Stanford and Auburn. Yet despite that experience, there remains little consensus about what he can be in 2026, making him one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the ACC entering the season.

Why Florida State Believes in Daniels

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs with the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman James Smith (23) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

With the right weapons, such as Duce Robinson, Ousmane Kromah, Quintrevion Wisner, Jayvan Boggs, and Micahi Danzy around him, and Norvell resuming playcalling duties, Florida State may not need Daniels to become a superstar.

Daniels is stepping into a system that has historically adapted to the players on the roster, and his mobility provides Norvell with options. There are reasons to believe his skill set meshes well with what Norvell wants to do offensively. Daniels combines mobility with experience, giving FSU a veteran presence under center who can extend plays and operate outside the pocket.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.