Tony White Sees All-American Ceiling For One FSU Football Wideout

Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White has spent months watching the Seminoles' revamped receiving corps from the opposite sideline.

While veteran wide receiver Duce Robinson remains the headliner, White believes another pass catcher could be on the verge of a second breakout campaign. During Monday's fall camp media availability, he pointed to one redshirt sophomore as a player with All-American potential.

Daily Battles Are Preparing The Seminoles' Defense

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Florida State's receiving corps is providing the type of daily competition that has challenged the Seminoles' secondary throughout the offseason.

White believes Micahi Danzy has taken another step while pointing to several young receivers who have already caught his attention during practices this offseason.

"Duce is Duce," White said. "But if you look at Micahi Danzy? The speed and the size and all that stuff? He's looking to be an All-American. Then some of these young guys that we brought in, you know, J-Roc, Devin Carter, I mean, these guys can play."

According to White, Florida State's receiving corps has provided plenty of challenges for the defense throughout the offseason.

"J Boggs is still there. I see Teriq Mallory, shoot, (Tae'Shaun) Gelsey; there are guys that are sharpening our skills. It's not going to be a lack of competition that we see across the ball that is going to make us inadequate," White continued. "We're going to see some guys day in and day out, so we just gotta go and do it. We have to perform."

Playing Time Won't Be Handed Out In 2026

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With talent spread across the roster, White made it clear that no player will be guaranteed a role this fall.

Veterans, transfers, and promising underclassmen are all competing for snaps; he believes the Seminoles have created an environment where nothing will be handed out.

Every player will have to prove he belongs on the field when fall camp begins.

"It's all about action," White said. "But these guys have seen true freshmen come in here and become freshman All-Americans. They've seen transfers come in here and start. They've seen those things. So, now they've got to go out there and earn it, especially this year. If you don't earn it, you aren't getting out on the field."

White said the level of competition has changed the expectations within the program, leaving little room for complacency.

"This isn't Pop Warner; you gotta earn the right, and the thing is, all those guys in that room feel it... Are you going to do it or not? If you're not ready to play, I'm not putting you out there. It ain't this year. That is not what this year is about. "

Fall camp starts this Wednesday, and White believes the FSU defense will continue to benefit from matching up against one of the deepest position groups on the roster. If that competition translates to Saturdays, both sides of the ball could be better positioned to take a step forward in 2026.

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