FSU's Mike Norvell Impressed by Ashton Daniels After Day 1 of Fall Camp

Florida State didn't put on pads during its first practice of fall camp, but head coach Mike Norvell still came away encouraged by what he saw from quarterback Ashton Daniels.

After watching the veteran transfer navigate the offense throughout the spring, Norvell believes Daniels has taken another step in his command of the Seminoles' system.

Norvell wasn't focused on touchdowns or highlight throws, although he did mention the connection with star wide receiver Duce Robinson.

Instead, he focused on decision-making, noting that the veteran quarterback looked more comfortable working through his reads and taking what the defense allowed.

Daniels Appears More Comfortable in the Offense

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spring practice was about learning the offense. Now, Norvell believes Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels is beginning to own it.

Rather than forcing throws or trying to extend plays unnecessarily, the veteran quarterback consistently worked through his progressions and made the correct read, something the head coach believes is a sign of his growing command of the offense.

"You felt his comfort. There are a couple of plays that you sit there, and maybe in the spring you might try to force versus a challenging look, or maybe not the best call... I mean, today was really clean for him." Norvell said. "He had a couple of times where he just got to the back. That was the absolute right thing to do in the right moment where, you know, maybe in spring it was a scramble, a couple extra steps, or trying to force maybe a different end. You know, he grew through that through spring practice."

Norvell Wants Daniels to Trust Himself

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell has offered Daniels subtle reminders through the helmet communication system, but he made it clear he doesn't want his quarterback becoming dependent on those conversations.

The goal is for Daniels to operate on his own when the headset eventually goes silent before the snap.

"I just don't want to take it too far with him," Norvell continued. "So, I really kind of reserved that. Today, I jumped in and tried to give him just some of the subtle cues to make sure that I'm not trying to run the play for him, but some of the cues of things that, you know, his eyes are in the right place... At the end of the day, I want to see him go out there and operate. So, he did a really good job with that today."

Daniels enters fall camp with the starting quarterback job already secured, giving him an opportunity to focus on refining the details of the offense rather than competing for the role.

If Norvell's early impressions are any indication, FSU's QB1 is making the type of strides Florida State hoped to see after spring.

Florida State will return to the practice field Thursday as Daniels continues to prepare for his first season leading the Seminoles' offense.

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