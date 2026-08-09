One Thing Has Become Clear During FSU Football's Fall Camp

There is plenty left to learn for the Florida State Seminoles before their season opener against New Mexico State on August 29.

However, one theme has become difficult to overlook during fall camp.

Position groups, players, and coaches have repeatedly described a team that embraces competition, accepts accountability, and operates without the egos that can fracture a roster.

Competition Hasn't Created Egos

The Florida State Seminoles football team practices for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead of being afraid of the additions around him, Ousmane Kromah openly welcomed the competition and what it could bring out of the entire group.

“Oh my Lord, they went out and got some guys,” Kromah said during an interview after the first week of fall camp. “I’m going to be real, I love it. I’m not going to lie, because realistically, competition is what we need to get better.”

Running backs coach Kam Martin reinforced that same mindset by refusing to establish the hierarchy of guys in the room.

With Kromah, Sam Singleton Jr., Quintrevion Wisner and Germari Sands competing for opportunities, Martin said production and consistency will determine who receives the ball.

“We have a room full of guys that can touch it,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to earn your carries.”

Florida State’s Leaders Are Willing to Be Led

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Norvell believes that growth also means players need to accept direction, regardless of their experience, status, or role within the team.

“In order to be a great leader, we first have to be led. We have to be willing to be led,” Norvell said after the team's away practices at the University of North Florida. “It doesn’t matter who’s beating the drum as long as someone’s beating the drum.”

Daniels described that same dynamic at ACC Kickoff.

“There’s always a competition no matter wherever you go,” Daniels said at ACC kickoff. “Something that I’ve learned is nothing is ever just handed to you. I’ve competed everywhere that I’ve been...We all have a great relationship in that room. We push each other to be our best every single day. I think it’s the iron-sharpens-iron mentality.”

Fall camp comments won't determine what happens once the season begins, especially for a team coming off back-to-back seasons where expectations weren't met.

Still, the consistency of the message matters. From established leaders to players fighting for snaps, Florida State appears to understand that improving from 5-7 will require intense competition within the roster without intense resentment or entitlement.

And that message has been reiterated from the top of the program down to the depth chart.

"It’s a group thing, not just one person coming in. That just shows the brotherhood in it.”

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