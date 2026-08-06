'Chris Jones Is A Dog': FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition

Florida State's tackling was not up to the Seminole standard in 2025.

The defense struggled to consistently get ball carriers on the ground, especially late in the season. There was a lack of effort, and the Seminoles looked sloppy as their fundamentals slipped away.

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FSU set out to change that this offseason, circling in one of the top tacklers in the FBS, former Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones. After initially signing with Ole Miss, Jones backed out of that agreement to join forces with the Seminoles.

That was an important victory for Florida State, as Jones has quickly grabbed the reins in the linebacker room. He's a fierce hitter, a relentless hustler, and most importantly, is stepping into a leadership role.

Jones has made an impression across the roster and coaching staff.

The Soul Taker: Chris Jones Introducing Himself Quickly At FSU

Chris Jones/IG

Following Florida State's first preseason scrimmage, defensive coordinator Tony White was asked to name the most physical players on the roster.

It didn't take him long to answer, noting that Jones' nasty streak is trickling down across the defense.

Jones doesn't hit to hit; he hits to remind you what is coming on every snap.

"Chris Jones, first one that comes to mind, he wants to knock the soul out of you," White said. "He's trying to hit you to hurt you. That kind of has resonated with everybody."

At practice, the linebackers and running backs routinely face off in pass-blocking drills and 1-on-1's.

Running backs coach Kam Martin made sure to let Jones know that his tenacity is helping the group improve. When they get to go against a guy like that every day, they don't really have any other choice.

"Man, Chris Jones is a dog. It's so crazy that you asked that," Martin said. "I pulled him to the side yesterday, and I told him, 'you're making us better as a running back group'. That guy, he's physical. He's a guy that flies around all through practice... I feel like Chris Jones, he brings it every day."

Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah can provide a first-hand impression of what it's like to line up across from Jones. At Florida State's open practice last week, Kromah lost a hotly contested battle against Jones, prompting Martin to get in his ear.

Kromah credits Jones for keeping him on the right track in a multitude of ways.

On the field, Jones is making Kromah work each day. Off the field, he's among the Seminoles who are instilling confidence in the rising star.

"Oh, a ton. Boy, that's a moving truck. I'm telling you, when he hits you, I'm going to be real, I'm a physical back, but you're not going to just be that physical with Chris," Kromah said. "You got to have technique, you got to have certain things, and that's helping me."

"It's helping me think while I'm doing certain movements, certain things. He's helping me a tremendous amount. He's helping me grow," Kromah added. "And he's helping me like, put it like this, confidence. Last year, sometimes I felt like necessarily I wasn't the best to do this job. But, them boys talk to me, hype me up. Everybody stay around each other, so with Chris, yeah, he helps me a good bit."

Jones figures to be one of Florida State's most critical players on defense.

Last year, Jones finished No. 7 in the FBS in total tackles and tackles per game. He racked up 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

Florida State is in Jacksonville for two practices at UNF. The Seminoles will return to Tallahassee for their second scrimmage on Sunday night.

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