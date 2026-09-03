3 Things We Want To See FSU Football Improve Against SMU

Florida State opened its 2026 season with a 34-17 victory over New Mexico State, but the final score did not tell the full story of an uneven performance.

The Seminoles showed encouraging flashes on both sides of the ball, yet communication breakdowns, missed opportunities, and inconsistent execution allowed the Aggies to remain within striking distance until the fourth quarter.

Those mistakes will be far more difficult to overcome when FSU opens ACC play against a championship-caliber SMU team Monday night.

Get Off The Field on Third Down

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) and New Mexico State Aggies running back TJ Washington Jr. (0) eye the ball as it soars through the air. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State was able to contain New Mexico State’s rushing attack, holding the Aggies to 47 yards on the ground, but that success was undermined by the defense’s inability to finish. The Seminoles allowed 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, with one drop in the end zone when NMSU had a wide-open receiver in the end zone.

New Mexico State converted 10 of its 17 third-down attempts, repeatedly taking advantage of alignment and communication breakdowns. Several of those conversions came with the Aggies facing third-and-long, when FSU should have been able to force a punt.

“Defensively, we played well minus third down, but third down counts,” Norvell said on Tuesday. “Every situation within a game, we’ve got to make sure that we’re owning it.”

Mistakes like that will become far more costly against Kevin Jennings and an SMU offense that plays with tempo and attacks every level of the field. FSU must communicate the call, line up correctly, and prevent manageable plays from becoming drive-extending conversions.

Give Ashton Daniels a Cleaner Pocket

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) calls a play before the snap. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at halftime on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Mexico State officially recorded only one sack, but the Aggies generated enough pressure to disrupt Daniels' passing attack and force Daniels to speed up his process.

Being forced to turn to screens and short throws to relieve that pressure, with running backs accounting for eight of Daniels’ 17 completions, which produced some positive plays, but they cannot allow the Mustangs to live in their backfield.

Per PFF.com, Xavier Chaplin was FSU's highest-graded offensive lineman at 69.6, with the other four not crossing above 64.

“There are some things in protection that we’ve got to be sharper in as well,” Norvell said. “At the end of the day, I’m excited about what I’ve seen us be able to do, but[I’m]looking forward to the growth moving forward.”

With five new starters working together up front, some early mistakes were expected. However, the offensive line must identify pressure more consistently and give Daniels enough time to work through his progressions and attack downfield.

Get More Consistent Play From Ashton Daniels

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels opened the game efficiently and completed several impressive throws, including explosive connections with Micahi Danzy and Duce Robinson.

But his accuracy and decision-making became less reliable as the game progressed.

The fifth-year quarterback finished 17-of-27 for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Daniels forced the turnover into a tight window while rolling out and missed several throws that could have extended drives.

“I was disappointed; he was disappointed in the choice on a rollout of trying to drive the ball,” Norvell said of the turnover. “A guy undercut it for the interception. But, for the most part, I thought he saw it well.”

Daniels doesn't need to carry the offense by himself. FSU had a lot of success on the ground. However, he must make the routine throws, protect the football, and avoid allowing costly turnovers.

Honorable Mention: Put the Secondary in Better Positions

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ma'khi Jones (14) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) celebrate a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The communication breakdowns were not solely on the players.

Florida State’s defensive backs frequently gave New Mexico State’s receivers significant cushions to make short completions and limit their ability to get off the field.

The Seminoles also continued rotating defensive backs despite Quindarrius Jones emerging as one of the most effective players in the game. Tony White and the defensive staff must find a more effective combination, clean up the pre-snap alignment, and place the secondary in better positions to succeed against SMU.

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