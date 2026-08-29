Parking And Game Day Traffic Tips For FSU Football Fans To Remember

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action. The final Saturday of August marks the 2026 season opener for the Seminoles, with New Mexico State making the trek to the Sunshine State.

Walking into Doak Campbell Stadium and cheering on the Seminoles is a highlight for Florida State fans every year. It's something we look forward to all offseason, counting down the days until the garnet and gold return to the field.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions For FSU Football vs. New Mexico State

However, game day traffic doesn't fire anyone up, and seasoned FSU fans know all about how Tallahassee can turn into a gridlock during peak hours.

Check out the travel tips below and parking map to make sure you're ready for the year.

Parking, Traffic Tips For FSU Football's 2026 Season

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State isn't the only college football team in town. The FAMU Rattlers also have a long history and a dedicated fan base.

The two programs will play at home on the same day three separate times this fall; Saturday, August 29 (FSU vs. NMSU/FAMU vs. Albany State), Saturday, September 26 (FSU vs. Central Arkansas/FAMU vs. Tennessee State), and Saturday, October 31 (FSU vs. Clemson/FAMU vs. Southern).

With a large number of fans expected to flock to the city for those matchups, make sure to consider the possibility of heavier traffic downtown and near campus. Plan for delays on roads such as Tennessee Street, Pensacola Street, South Monroe Street, Gaines Street, Lake Bradford Road, and Orange Avenue.

FSU fans are recommended to use the following routes to get over to Doak Campbell Stadium:

From the north: Stadium Drive for parking west of Doak Campbell Stadium or Macomb and Bronough streets to Pensacola Street for parking east of the stadium.

From the east: Pensacola Street for parking east of the stadium and Gaines Street for parking west of the stadium.

From the west: Pensacola or Tennessee streets to Stadium Drive for parking west of the stadium, or Tennessee Street to Macomb Street for parking east of the stadium.

From the south: Lake Bradford Road.

The Tallahassee Police Department will have officers directing traffic along Pensacola Street between Duval Street and Chieftan Way. Traffic signals in the area will be flashing before the game to prioritize traffic traveling towards the stadium.

As in recent years, Pensacola Street east of the stadium is being adjusted to flow traffic out of the area once the game concludes. St. Augustine Street/W. Madison Street between Varsity Drive and South Monroe Street will also flow toward Apalachee Parkway.

Following the game, northbound traffic won't be allowed on Springhill Road/Lake Bradford Road from Levy Avenue to Gaines Street, nor will southbound traffic be allowed on Stadium Drive from Tennessee Street.

For those on the road who aren't attending the game, be aware of the possibility of delays. FSU PD encourages motorists to utilize Ocala Road and Monroe Street for north-south travel, which should be less crowded pre-game and post-game compared to some of the other routes.

FSU Football Parking Map

FSU Football 2026 Parking Map | Florida State University

SeminoleSafe App

The SeminoleSafe App is the official mobile safety tool of Florida State University. Fans can refer to the SeminoleSafe App under tab GAME DAY GUIDE for real-time updates and additional information for home football games from direct turn-by-turn directions to their designated Booster or general parking lot, clear bag policy and instructions, prohibited items inside the stadium and real-time weather data on campus.

For more Football Game Day information, visit Seminoles.com.

*Some information courtesy of Florida State University

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