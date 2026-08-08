Recently Dismissed FSU Football Player Finds New Home Before 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles made an unexpected roster change right before the preseason kicked off.

Just days prior to fall camp, the Seminoles dismissed true freshman defensive end Chris Carbin for unspecified reasons.

READ MORE: FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition

With only a few weeks remaining until college football truly begins, Carbin has found a new home.

Ex-Florida State DE Headed To JUCO

Chris Carbin/IG

Earlier this week, Carbin announced he had signed with Blinn College, a member of the NJCAA Division I level.

A few notable names have played at Blinn College, including Cam Newton and Michael Bishop. The program sent 15 players to the next level this past season, with defensive tackle LaMarc Strahan (Texas A&M) and wide receiver Dewayne Peace (Houston) among those making it to the P4.

Carbin signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in December. He enrolled early and went through Tour of Duty and spring practice with the team.

The Georgia native was expected to redshirt and work with the scout team this fall. He might be able to play more at the JUCO level.

Florida State offered Carbin in July of last year after he committed to Georgia Tech. The Seminoles stayed in the picture, getting him to Tallahassee for home games against Alabama and Pittsburgh.

Carbin decommitted from the Yellow Jackets in October and joined #Tribe26 less than a month later.

During his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end was regarded as the No. 731 overall prospect, the No. 77 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Carbin will have five seasons of eligibility remaining.

While the departure was unexpected, it's not necessarily a major hit to Florida State. The Seminoles have seven other true freshmen defensive linemen on the roster. So far, Earnest Rankins, Franklin Whitley, and Jaemin Pinckney are giving themselves the best chance to earn early snaps.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman

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