This Statement By Mike Norvell is Getting Old Regarding FSU Football

Mike Norvell still believes Florida State can respond to adversity. However, after another road loss, that confidence is becoming harder to reconcile with what translates to the field.

The Seminoles started fast against Louisville last Friday before completely unraveling, leaving their head coach at the podium to explain again another disappointing finish.

Ahead of FSU’s trip to Miami, Norvell pointed to the work he sees daily and said he was confident his team would respond. But halfway through the season, the Seminoles’ potential is a hard sell when the results keep falling dramatically short.

Norvell’s Confidence Isn't Producing Results

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm greets Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norvell’s confidence in his players means little if Florida State keeps unraveling when games get difficult. Preparing a team to handle those moments is part of his responsibility, and Friday’s loss exposed another failure to do so.

Asked Monday whether the Seminoles could move past Louisville and respond against Miami, Norvell pointed to positive responses earlier in the season and the work he sees behind the scenes.

“But I fully do expect this team to rise up and to go perform at a very high level,” Norvell said.

That expectation carries little weight without consistent results. FSU took control early against both Louisville and Alabama, then failed to sustain that performance as momentum shifted. Norvell acknowledged that the team’s response over the final three quarters against the Cardinals was “extremely poor.”

Those assurances are becoming increasingly difficult to take seriously.

Norvell is responsible for turning the potential he keeps describing on Mondays into performances that justify his confidence on Saturdays.

Words Aren’t Enough

Florida State University football head coach Mike Norvell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whatever iteration of the same podium performance shows up week in and week out seems to be wearing the fanbase's patience thin, to put it lightly.

Reports coming out about Florida State’s top brass won’t be making any changes anytime soon only adds to the disdain surrounding such a historic program.

Norvell offered the clearest explanation of why his assurances are wearing thin while discussing Florida State’s defensive problems.

“You could say all the right things, but it needs to be done. Players, coaches, everybody involved,” Norvell continued. “And that has to show up. And it can’t show up for just a quarter. It can’t show up for even a half.”

That is the standard he should be held to. Strong starts and stretches of encouraging football matter little when the Seminoles cannot sustain them long enough to finish the job.

Norvell deserves credit for acknowledging the team's shortcomings, but that acknowledgment doesn't absolve him of the fact that what shows up on Saturdays hasn't won football games, and it hasn't been for a while.

The Seminoles are 3-3, 1-2 in the ACC, and sit near the bottom of the conference standings. And that comes after a 5-7 year in 2025 and a 2-10 year in 2024.

With Miami next, the opportunity to respond is there. So is the responsibility to deliver. Norvell has made his expectations clear. Now his team’s performance needs to justify them.

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