Despite FSU Football's Struggles, Mike Norvell 'Unlikely' To Be Fired Midseason

The Florida State Seminoles quit on Mike Norvell in Friday night's 44-20 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Leading by double digits after the first quarter, the Seminoles only put six points on the board over the rest of the game, and were absolutely pitiful on defense.

Despite another demoralizing defeat, Norvell remains Florida State's head coach ahead of the rivalry game against the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell’s Fourth-Down Gamble Exposed a Bigger Problem for FSU Football

Norvell is now 10-20 overall since the beginning of the 2024 season, including a 4-15 mark against ACC opponents. The Seminoles are also 0-11 in true road games during that period, losing by an average of 36.2-18.0 away from Tallahassee.

From the outside looking in, Norvell's seat appears to be as hot as ever, with the program on pace for a third straight losing season. However, Norvell might be safer than most fans think.

Florida State 'Unlikely' To Move On From Mike Norvell Before End Of 2026 Season

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game against Louisville where the ‘Noles would lose 44-20 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With supporters hoping that the Seminoles will finally send Norvell to the chopping block, the administration is still standing behind the seventh-year head coach.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, there's a path for Norvell to remain in place at Florida State for the 2027 season.

Pressure is rising, but FSU prefers not to fire Norvell during the middle of the year. That doesn't mean moving on is an impossibility, though it would probably take a few more ugly losses to get there.

"Norvell’s program is far from the ACC’s highest funded. Those financial challenges have been noted by the administration, and FSU fired athletic director Michael Alford earlier this fall," Nakos wrote. "Sources had discussed the possibility of giving Norvell better roster funding in 2027. But Friday night’s loss is only going to ramp up pressure for a full coaching change."

"Sources continue to tell On3 that a change mid-season appears unlikely but is not off the table," Nakos added. "Decisionmakers had wanted to give Norvell the runway to finish 7-5 or better for a return in 2027. After Friday’s loss, FSU will need to win three of its last to make its first bowl game for the first time since 2023."

Florida State's administration continues to kick the can down the road, which is just going to make this situation worse.

This feels a lot like last year when the Seminoles lost to Stanford. FSU didn't fire Norvell after that game, publicly sticking behind him and then announcing his return right after the program was embarrassed on the road by North Carolina State.

Florida State lost its next game in a blowout to the Florida Gators, with Norvell failing to make the postseason for the fourth time in his six years leading the Seminoles. It may very well be five out of seven years in the next few weeks.

While FSU is 3-3, the team still has three road games remaining against Miami, Pittsburgh, and Boston College, plus Clemson, North Carolina State, and Florida will travel to Doak Campbell Stadium.

Money can probably be considered the biggest reason that Florida State hasn't canned Norvell. The Seminoles would owe him $51 million if he's let go before December 31, 2026.

That number, combined with what it would take to replace Norvell's staff and bring in a new regime, is expected to reach as much as $100 million.

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