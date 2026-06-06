Where FSU Football's 2026 Season Could Be Decided

The Florida State Seminoles may not have to wait long to learn exactly where they stand in the ACC in 2026. While an initial SEC road matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 19 will provide an early litmus test for FSU, there is a tough slate ahead for the 'Noles in October.

National projections continue to paint Florida State as one of college football's most difficult teams to evaluate entering 2026. According to CBS Sports, the answers may come during a pivotal three-game stretch when the Seminoles face Louisville, Miami, and Clemson in the heart of ACC play.

Where Florida State's Season Could Be Decided

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) gets tackled from behind as he runs down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. | Alicia Devine/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked Florida State's October run against Louisville, Miami, and Clemson as the No. 14 toughest schedule stretch in college football entering 2026. The three-game run begins with a Friday night road trip to Louisville on Oct. 9, continues eight days later against preseason ACC favorite Miami, and concludes on October 31 when Florida State hosts the Tigers inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

"Friday night road games have been unkind to the Seminoles in recent years, and Louisville is one of the ACC's toughest road environments when the Cardinals are nationally relevant," Crawford wrote.

Crawford described the Clemson matchup as a potential "knockout punch" for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff, highlighting the attention that could be focused on Florida State by October. Earlier this month, ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote that their night matchup against the Tigers could be one of the more consequential matchups in the ACC.

"The potential knockout punch for Mike Norvell and a scrutinized staff under the microscope this offseason comes on Halloween night against Dabo Swinney," Crawford continued.

Florida State Should Have Some Answers Before October

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida State's October stretch is daunting on paper, but the Seminoles should have a much clearer understanding of who they are before arriving in Louisville. FSU will already have endured games against SMU and Alabama while also working through the growing pains that come with adding more than 20 transfer additions, a new quarterback, and a retooled offensive line.

By that point, questions at quarterback and the defense's ability to generate consistent pressure should already have been answered, but whether or not those answers are positive remains to be seen. One thing is certain: Florida State is unlikely to enter the heart of ACC play as much of an unknown as it is today.

While the entirety of FSU's season won't hinge on its October outcome, it will definitely shape perceptions of where the program stands entering November and whether Norvell's vision has begun to materialize in 2026.

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