ESPN Identifies One FSU Football Game Fans Cannot Miss In 2026

The national perception of who the Florida State Seminoles will be in 2026 has been all over the place.

Some see the Seminoles as a bounce-back contender in the ACC, while others remain skeptical after consecutive losing seasons and a massive roster overhaul this past offseason. While opinions vary on Florida State's outlook, ESPN's Bill Connelly recently identified one October matchup involving the Seminoles as one of the ACC's five best games in 2026.

ESPN Highlights FSU-Clemson Showdown

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The Tigers enter the season looking to rebound from last year, and Connelly believes they could play a major role in determining the conference race. "Clemson is evidently the ACC's hinge team," Connelly wrote. "Either the Tigers will make a run back to the ACC title game, or they'll help to determine who does instead." Interestingly, Clemson is on three of the five 2026 games listed.

Meanwhile, the expectations for the Seminoles remain far more complicated. "And if you told me right now that FSU was going to produce a top-20-caliber surge or finish under .500 for a third straight season, I'd believe you," Connelly continued.

Neither team is projected as an ACC title favorite entering 2026. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson carries +1400 odds to win the conference while Florida State sits at +3500, marking the uncertainty surrounding two programs coming off disappointing seasons

The Florida State-Clemson matchup no longer carries the automatic ACC title weight it once did, but it still brings name value and a recent history of major turning points. Clemson controlled the series for much of the late 2010s and early 2020s before Florida State broke through with a 31-24 overtime win in Death Valley during its undefeated 2023 regular season. The last time the two teams met, Clemson won the bout in Death Valley, 24-15.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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