Which Game Is FSU Football's Biggest Trap Game on the 2026 Schedule

Florida State's schedule doesn't offer many opportunities to relax. Between Alabama, Miami, Clemson, and Florida, the Seminoles face several games that will command national attention.

While those marquee games will likely define how the Seminoles are viewed nationally, more often than not, it's the overlooked matchup sandwiched between marquee opponents that can change everything.

With that in mind, one game stands out as Florida State's biggest potential trap in 2026.

Why Boston College Could Catch Florida State Off Guard

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) runs the ball and is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's easy to glance at Florida State's trip to Boston College and assume the Seminoles should take care of business. The Eagles aren't projected to challenge for an ACC title, and the matchup comes one week after a marquee showdown with Clemson.

That's exactly what makes it dangerous.

FSU hasn't won a true road game since defeating Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 25, 2023. Since then, the Seminoles have dropped road contests at SMU, Miami, Duke, and Notre Dame in 2024 before going 0-5 away from home in 2025.

Regardless of what preseason projections say about Boston College, Florida State hasn't earned the luxury of overlooking any conference road game. Until the Seminoles prove they can consistently win away from Doak Campbell Stadium, every trip presents a challenge.

The Schedule Sets the Stage for a Trap

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU faces Clemson the week prior in what perhaps could be one of the biggest home games of the season, and if both teams are rolling, all eyes will be on the Saturday Halloween showdown.

Florida State likely won'tbe at one hundred percent, whether it is a statement victory or a tough defeat. The physical and emotional toll of facing one of the league's top programs will be difficult to ignore heading into the game against the Eagles.

Although Florida State has won its last three trips to Chestnut Hill, none came by more than seven points. The Seminoles needed a late touchdown to edge the Eagles 31-29 in 2023 and won by just three points in 2021, 26-23.

A reminder that road games against Boston College have rarely been easy.

The placement also leaves little room for error. Florida State must travel to Pittsburgh for a Friday night matchup less than a week later, making Boston College the first half of a demanding two-game road swing.

That's the type of stretch where maintaining focus becomes just as important as talent.

Trap games aren't defined by preseason projections. They're defined by circumstance.

With Clemson in the rearview mirror, another road trip looming and Florida State still searching for its first road victory in nearly two years, Boston College stands out as the Seminoles' most dangerous potential trap game of the 2026 season.

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