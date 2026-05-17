Where FSU Football Landed in CBS Sports’ Latest Rankings
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Preseason ranking for the Florida State Seminoles ahead of the 2026 season seems to be all over the place post-spring. The unknowns follow every program entering a new season, and it has evolved into a bigger question in a sport trying to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college football, seemingly diving headfirst into the NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL eras.
Earlier this month, USA Today placed the Seminoles inside the top-25 nationally, while ESPN projected FSU to No. 9 out of the 17 teams in the ACC. Now, another national media outlet has weighed in and released its latest post-spring rankings, and given Florida State’s back-to-back losing seasons and roster turnover, the ranking feels difficult to argue against.
FSU Football Lands Just Inside Top 50 in Updated CBS Sports Rankings
Florida State landed just inside the top 50 in CBS Sports' latest rankings at No. 47. No college football fans bite on "moral victories", but it still keeps Florida State comfortably inside the top half of the 138 teams ranked entering 2026.
Multiple sportsbooks currently have Florida State's 2026 win-loss over/under set at 6.5 with a heavy lean toward the under. Florida State continues to sit somewhere between projection and proof heading into fall camp.
Coming off a 5-7 season does not help ease concerns surrounding the program. Florida State's No. 47 ranking reflects the uncertainty entering 2026. Is this a rebound year or a hat trick of losing seasons? The only teams ranked below the Seminoles on the 2026 schedule are Boston College at No. 98 and New Mexico State at No. 128.
2026 Florida State Football Schedule
Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener)
Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Week 2: BYE week
Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama
Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas
Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia
Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville
Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami
Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week
Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson
Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College
Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh
Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State
Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. on ABC)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III