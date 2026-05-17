Where FSU Football Landed in CBS Sports’ Latest Rankings

Preseason ranking for the Florida State Seminoles ahead of the 2026 season seems to be all over the place post-spring. The unknowns follow every program entering a new season, and it has evolved into a bigger question in a sport trying to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of college football, seemingly diving headfirst into the NCAA Transfer Portal and NIL eras.

Earlier this month, USA Today placed the Seminoles inside the top-25 nationally, while ESPN projected FSU to No. 9 out of the 17 teams in the ACC. Now, another national media outlet has weighed in and released its latest post-spring rankings, and given Florida State’s back-to-back losing seasons and roster turnover, the ranking feels difficult to argue against.

FSU Football Lands Just Inside Top 50 in Updated CBS Sports Rankings

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida State landed just inside the top 50 in CBS Sports' latest rankings at No. 47. No college football fans bite on "moral victories", but it still keeps Florida State comfortably inside the top half of the 138 teams ranked entering 2026.

Multiple sportsbooks currently have Florida State's 2026 win-loss over/under set at 6.5 with a heavy lean toward the under. Florida State continues to sit somewhere between projection and proof heading into fall camp.

Coming off a 5-7 season does not help ease concerns surrounding the program. Florida State's No. 47 ranking reflects the uncertainty entering 2026. Is this a rebound year or a hat trick of losing seasons? The only teams ranked below the Seminoles on the 2026 schedule are Boston College at No. 98 and New Mexico State at No. 128.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) stiff arms Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener)

Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 2: BYE week

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama

Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia

Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson

Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College

Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh

Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State

Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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