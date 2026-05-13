Analyst Shares Major Concerns Regarding FSU Football’s QB Situation

There is a lot riding on the Florida State Seminoles' 2026 season as the pressure mounts for what will likely be a defining moment for head coach Mike Norvell's seventh year in Tallahassee, Florida.



After back-to-back losing seasons, FSU has struggled to find consistency under center, and the recent win/loss column only amplifies a "bowl game or bust" mentality for FSU fans.

A lot of that optic pressure will fall on the shoulders of whoever is under center, and Florida State’s track record at quarterback under head coach Mike Norvell has been uneven outside of Jordan Travis. Norvell has started at least seven, including multiple transfers, with mixed results.

Florida State Faces Another High-Stakes Bet at Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws during the game with Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels won the starting job this past spring as the Seminoles prioritized experience over the unknown surrounding younger talent in the room. The decision naturally brought questions, and RotoBaller analyst Mike Marteny recently ranked Daniels last among the projected starting 17 quarterbacks in the ACC.

"We've seen enough from Daniels first at Stanford, then at Auburn, to know that this likely won't turn out well. Daniels is a solid runner, but he turns the ball over too much," Marteny wrote. "That was a huge problem for the Seminoles last season as well."

A Number to Know: 22

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) pressures Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels has 24 passing touchdowns to 22 interceptions and Florida State no longer has the luxury of average quarterback play. Not with the current state of the roster, the expectations surrounding Norvell, and the urgency attached to 2026.

"Daniels is a relatively low-risk proposition. He beat out Kevin Sperry for the job, but the leash on Daniels could be short," Marteny continued. "He wasn't any worse than Jackson Arnold last year after he took over at Auburn, but he was eventually replaced by prospect Deuce Knight."

There’s probably an argument to be made that Florida State's retention and recruiting of higher-end skill talent, such as Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, and Ousmane Kromah, could end up balancing things out in the long run. Daniels likely doesn’t belong at the bottom of the ACC quarterback conversation, but the turnover concerns followed him throughout spring and are difficult to ignore heading into 2026.

Things could unravel quickly, especially with SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (ranked No. 4) waiting on the other sideline in essentially game one of the season. That matchup alone presents a difficult opening test for a roster still trying to build continuity.

However, college football has a way of turning skepticism into success, and it wouldn't be surprising if Daniels exceeded early expectations. Still, pairing turnover concerns with yet another rebuilt offensive line attempting to establish chemistry could skew how productive the offense looks under Daniels early this fall.

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