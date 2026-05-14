FSU Fans Aren’t Happy With Mike Norvell’s Latest Comments

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is reclaiming playcalling duties this season following the retirement of former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn after a turbulent 5-7 campaign in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles’ offense will now largely rest in the hands of Norvell and new offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.

Mike Norvell Reclaims Offensive Control in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Norvell has predominantly called plays during his time at Florida State, with 2025 marking the lone season he stepped away from the headset. Now returning to a more direct role offensively, he feels confident in what this year can bring.

"I've been really good at calling plays throughout my coaching career. I don't say that in any way other than it's just true," Norvell said at the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. "I feel very confident in our ability and who we get to coach."

The year away from being in charge on offense also allowed Norvell to evaluate how roster turnover and implementation continue evolving in modern college football.

"Being able to sit back and see some of the evolutions of rosters and roster turnover kind of gave me a good perspective on things I really like," Norvell continued. "Things that have been successful, as well as areas where there just might be different ways to introduce concepts or implementation. It was a good year for me."

Pressure Continues Mounting Around Florida State’s Future

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Norvell described 2026 as potentially “one of the best years of my life,” it may also become one of the most pivotal seasons of his tenure as Florida State's head coach.

A large amount of the fanbase were not too fond of that statement.

What a dumb quote. I’m sure that won’t come back to haunt him. — Death Before Disco (@Death_B4_Disco) May 14, 2026

Yeah getting paid 60M would be the best year of my life too — Mike Honcho (@JameisDidntDoIt) May 13, 2026

Trolling the fanbase at this point — Jimbo Fishers Burner (@Jameis838863) May 13, 2026

Norvell is 38-34 through six seasons in Tallahassee, with 13 of those victories coming during the Seminoles’ undefeated regular season in 2023. Pressure from fans has continued to mount since Florida State won just two games in 2024, and another disappointing season could lead to significant changes within the program.

That isn't to say that he hasn't had support from the administration. They've cycled through coordinators, expanded the front office, invested heavily in a football-only facility and stadium renovations, and brought on multiple off-field roles to help a team that at times has looked lost.

The Seminoles won't have it easy to start the fall either. They host the SMU Mustangs on September 7 and will then travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the Crimson Tide, which finished a season ago with a College Football Playoff appearance.

Eventually, investment has to translate to results. Facilities are one thing, but Florida State still faces questions about its foundation, consistency in staff turnover, and whether the program can recapture the momentum it had in 2023.

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