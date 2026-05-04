Where FSU’s Mike Norvell Ranks Among Highest Paid CFB Coaches

The cost of competing at the top of college football continues to climb. As programs invest heavily in stability and success, another round of contract adjustments has reshaped the landscape of the sport’s highest-paid head coaches.

A year ago, Florida State’s Mike Norvell was slated to make just over $10M, which was part of a massive contract extension signed following a perfect 13-0 regular season in 2023 that saw multiple college football blue bloods knocking on his door.

Norvell’s new eight-figure salary following 2023 placed him in the upper echelon of the highest-paid coaches in college football, but with another wave of carousel fires and hires throughout a turbulent 2026 landscape, the seventh-year head coach now finds himself shy of the nation's top 10.

Mike Norvell Falls Out of Top 10 in Coaching Salaries

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As college football’s financial hierarchy continues to shift, a recent CBS Sports ranking of the sport’s highest-paid coaches shows SMU’s Rhett Lashlee, North Carolina’s Bill Belichick, and Florida State’s Mike Norvell now just outside the top 10 tier.

Inching them out were LSU head coach Lane Kiffin ($13M), Texas A&M's Mike Elko ($11.5M), and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, who have all moved into the top tier financially, with Cignetti taking home the crown at $13.2M following a national championship season.

With Oregon's Dan Lanning making $10.6M, Norvell now sits firmly outside the top 10 among college football’s highest-paid head coaches, a reflection of how quickly the upper tier has been reshaped. While his contract still places him among the sport’s top earners, recent extensions have raised the bar for entry into that group.

Norvell’s Restructured Deal

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

The following two years after FSU’s 2023 ACC Championship run were not kind to the Seminoles, as they finished with 2-10 and 5-7 records.

In December of 2024, Norvell voluntarily donated nearly half of his annual salary back to the university as a part of FSU’s Vision of Excellence. A fundraising campaign aimed at elevating Florida State athletics by setting ambitious goals for student-athletes, coaching, facilities, and fan engagement.

Norvell was originally projected to make around $10M per year as a part of his eight-year deal with the university, set to expire in 2031. However, various production incentives, both on and off the field, would push him over that mark, and a nine-win year would see him receive back a percentage of the money donated to the university.

Florida State fans questioned the administration’s decision to retain Norvell into 2026, and his $50 million-plus buyout has only added fuel to the fire, making the hot seat harder to act on while intensifying the need for immediate results.

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