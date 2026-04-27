Former FSU Football Running Back Set to Attend Tennessee Titans Minicamp

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone with a lone former Florida State Seminole coming off the board in Darrell Jackson, Jr., to the New York Jets. It marks a current trend revolving around Tallahassee, Florida; however, multiple former 'Noles will either get their shot with an NFL squad or be signed outright as an UDFA.

One former Florida State running back will get his chance to show his talents in the Music City and has reportedly been invited to participate in the Tennessee Titans' rookie minicamp next month.

Roydell Williams Set to Work Out With Tennessee Titans

Roydell Williams | Instagram.com

Former Florida State running back transfer Roydell Williams is set to attend the Titans' Rookie Minicamp, which is set to begin in early May. Williams spent two years with the Seminoles after transferring in from Alabama ahead of the 2024 season. Battling injuries during his senior year, he appeared in seven games with one start against his former team. In 2025, he totaled 65 yards from scrimmage on 17 plays.

FSU RB Roydell Williams will attend Tennessee Titans’ rookie minicamp. — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 26, 2026

The Titans would make an interesting fit for Williams. Throughout his six-year collegiate career, he amassed 1,264 yards and 15 touchdowns. Tennessee already has veteran running back Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, and also added depth in former Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton through the last NFL Draft cycle.

Williams will get a chance to try out alongside his former teammate, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who has also drawn interest from Tennessee, although they are reportedly looking at him at the wide receiver position.

Titans' Issues Up Front

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) and teammates celebrates after wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There is an issue that the Titans have been looking to address, and it is in the trenches up front. There was a slight improvement from 2024 to 2025, when they jumped from the bottom five to a No. 11 overall ranking by Pro Football Focus, but run blocking, in particular, was poor. The Titans scored a PFF grade of 57.5 last season.

They looked to address that in the later rounds with the addition of Indiana's Pat Coogan (No. 142) and Arkansas Razorbacks' IOL Fernando Carmona (No. 142), and, as always, most offensive success starts with the front seven.

Williams is a downhill, one-cut running back with goal-line potential. Although there isn't a clear connection between the 5'9'', 215-pound, Hueytown, Alabama, native and current Titans running backs coach Randy Jordan, and Williams, when healthy, he could be a reliable backup for Jordan if he can make the jump from prospect to the 53-man roster.

It is likely that Tennessee's invite won't be the first for Williams as teams around the country search to find the best fit for their franchise.

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