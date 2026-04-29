Projecting Florida State Football's Top 2027 NFL Draft Candidates

FSU's path back into national relevance hasn’t been defined by a single season, and it likely won’t be. Instead, it will come down to the talent the program continues to develop, with the 2026 season potentially becoming a tipping point.

Florida State's last draft class saw one player hear his name called: defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr., although multiple contributors from last season have either signed free-agent deals or are drawing interest from NFL franchises around the country.

There are a lot of unknowns that could shake out what next year's draft class will look like, and given the stakes of 2026, a lot could go right or wrong depending on how the season shapes up. However, here is a list of potential 2027 NFL Draft selections:

Wide Receiver Duce Robinson, Senior

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown during the first half against the East Texas A&M at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Perhaps one of the biggest retentions from last year was star wide receiver Duce Robinson, who surpassed Florida State's single-season 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time since 2019.

After being projected as a third or fourth round pick in 2026, Robinson's stock could skyrocket with another productive season, and some outlets have projected him to lead the FBS in receiving this time around.

At 6'6', 220 pounds, Robinson brings rare size to the receiver position and pairs it with impressive movement for his frame. He proved to be a big-play threat last season for the 'Noles, turning 23 receptions into five touchdowns.

Defensive Back Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

The Seminoles have a pure 'CB1' on their roster this upcoming season, and it's Ja'Bril Rawls.

Florida State was able to retain one of its star players from the 2025 season, and he'll play an essential role in Tony White's defense. A great frame, physical player in tackling, good burst, and has the potential to be one of FSU's top players in 2026.

If he can continue to grow as a pass defender and lock down his side of the field, there's a lot to love about Rawls' play from an NFL perspective.

Staying healthy will be key for him this year.

Linebacker Chris Jones, Junior

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) practices Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transfer linebacker Chris Jones was a tackling machine during his two seasons at Southern Miss. In two seasons in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, he tallied 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. The Seminoles will be looking for some of that production to carry over into the ACC, and with a linebacking corps that largely underperformed last year, it should make him easier to stand out if he decides to declare in 2027.

Where and when he goes could depend on a few different factors. He is known for exceptional sideline-to-sideline speed, explosive power, and active feet, and at 6'1, 233 pounds, he possesses the body type and skill set to perform at the next level.

A productive year at Florida State could push him into the early rounds this cycle.

Defensive Tackle Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons | instagram.com

Lyons is an intriguing draft prospect who has yet to fully hit the spotlight during his four years with the program. He's played in 42 games, totaling 71 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble. He is coming off of his best season in 2025, and if he can build off of that, he could find himself in the NFL by May of next year.

One of his standout performances from last season came against Alabama, where he finished with two tackles, a sack, five quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble.

At 6'4'', 298 pounds, he has the size, and teams could draw interest as a developmental project or a rotational addition for a team looking to bulk up on defense.

Defensive Back Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Ashlynd Barker | Instagram.com

Ashlynd Barker finished second on the team with a career-high 48 tackles, with five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two pass breakups after coming into his own in 2025. The 6'3'', 216-pound defensive back flirted with the NCAA Transfer Portal last season but decided to stay with the team as he entered his final year of eligibility.

Head coach Mike Norvell pointed both Barker and Lyons out this spring, stating that, "They've played, people know who they are, but I've really been pleased with their progression and what they're doing."

Barker has totaled 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and two pass breakups during his time with the Seminoles, starting in nine games while appearing in 36. He averages an overall PFF grade of 64.9 and played 488 total snaps in 2025. If healthy, he could see his stock rise significantly in 2026.

Players to Watch

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Running back Quintrevion Wisner, Senior

Linebacker Omar Graham, Jr., Redshirt Senior

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