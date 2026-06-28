Why FSU Football Fans Have Reason To Be Cautiously Optimistic In 2026

Every offseason brings renewed optimism and expectations around Florida State. National analysts release rankings, preseason polls, and season previews that paint a picture of what the Seminoles could become.

Yet over the past three years, Florida State has repeatedly reminded its fans that predictions in June don't always translate into results in November, for better or worse.

That said, even the strongest projection models can't account for everything. While talent and experience can make a team look good on paper, Florida State has become one of the more difficult programs in the country to forecast.

Phil Steele's 2026 College Football Preview is the latest example. The longtime college football analyst named Florida State as a "sleeper team" and projected the Seminoles as one of the nation's most improved programs entering the season.

FSU addressed multiple needs through the transfer portal, returns one of the ACC's top receivers in Duce Robinson, and enters the season with far more experience than it had a year ago.

Steele's projections aren't based on hype. They're built on statistics that have historically proven results, and that's what makes Florida State such an interesting case.

The Seminoles have crafted capable rosters on paper, only for the results to fall well short.

Florida State's Recent History Tells a Different Story

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola and Renegade take the field before the game in the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Florida State has found itself on both sides of the preseason expectations spectrum in recent years. Entering the 2024 season, the Seminoles were picked to win the ACC in the conference's preseason media poll and opened the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 following an undefeated regular season and conference championship.

Instead, Florida State stumbled to a 2-10 finish, one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.

Enter 2026, and the opinions surrounding FSU are divided. Sportsbooks have a lukewarm opinion on the Seminoles, while ESPN has remained far more cautious, placing them in the bottom half of its ACC power rankings and continuing to question whether Mike Norvell's program is ready to rebound.

The "Why?" to Consider

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team onto the field before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons, Florida State has dealt with a cycle of roster turnover, failed transfer portal evaluations, inconsistent quarterback play, and constant coaching changes. Those variables are difficult for any preseason projection to fully account for, which helps explain why the Seminoles seem so unstable.

None of this guarantees Steele will be wrong, or ESPN will be right; it only reflects the reality surrounding FSU entering 2026 and only explains why many fans are likely to approach preseason projections with a fair bit of caution on both sides of the spectrum.

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