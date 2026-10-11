Will Mike Norvell Still Be FSU Football’s Head Coach Against Miami?

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a brutal 44-20 loss on the road against the Louisville Cardinals which has extended their losing streak away of not winning a game away from home since November of 2023.

If you count neutral-site games, the Seminoles have gone 0-13 on the road since their 13-0 regular season, ironically defeating the Cardinals in the ACC Championship game that year.

Another loss continues to swelter the heat and pressure on head coach Mike Norvell's seat on the sideline, and the remaining stretch of ACC play isn't helping.

It also raises a question that most fans have been asking since 2024's 2-10 year.

Will Norvell Be FSU's Coach Next Week?

Florida State University football head coach Mike Norvell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s 44-20 loss at Louisville has renewed questions about whether Norvell will lead the Seminoles into next Saturday’s rivalry matchup against Miami. Another promising start ended in a blowout, leaving FSU with little momentum heading into one of its toughest games this season.

Florida State announced a national search for a permanent athletic director after removing Michael Alford in September and appointing Bruce Warwick as interim. That raises another question about the program’s direction and who will guide its next major football decision.

Waiting for a permanent athletic director before choosing a new head coach would be a reasonable approach. However, there is no indication that administrators have resolved that part of the problem or begun searching for Norvell's replacement.

Norvell coaching against Miami would only answer questions about next week, but would still be completely ambiguous about anything beyond just that.

In short, as much as Seminole fans want a change, the answer is likely yes.

Will Norvell Make It to Clemson After the Bye Week?

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles receiver Keon Coleman (4) hugs head coach Mike Norvell (back to camera) after scoring the winning touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during overtime at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even if Norvell leads Florida State against Miami, his return to Doak Campbell Stadium against Clemson is a separate question.

The Seminoles have an open weekend following their October 17 trip to Miami before hosting Clemson on October 31. If administrators decide a coaching change is necessary, that break would give an interim coach additional time to organize the staff and prepare players for the remainder of the season

Another lopsided loss, especially against a rival, would strengthen the case for making a change. A victory would give Norvell a significant result to point to as he attempts to stabilize the season, but the clock or schedule isn't in his favor.

Florida State wouldn't need to secure a permanent replacement to move forward with an interim. Whether administrators are prepared to take that step remains unknown, but the stretch between Miami and Clemson presents a logical window to reassess the program’s direction.

The Seminole admin has already removed an athletic director, allowed Norvell to change offensive and defensive coordinators, given up play calling and then resumed it, restructured the front office, and the results are nearly the same.

Florida State sits at 3-3 (1-2 ACC) and heads to Miami Gardens to face a 5-0 (3-0 ACC) Miami Hurricanes team.

We've seen blowout, record-setting performances from this year's team in both victory and defeat. It doesn't seem likely that anything is about to change this week.

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