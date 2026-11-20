The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday with bowl eligibility within reach as FSU hosts the NC State Wolfpack in their final ACC matchup of the season.

FSU (5-5, 3-4 ACC) has won consecutive road games against Boston College and Pittsburgh under interim head coach Rick Stockstill. A third straight victory would give the Seminoles six and secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.

The Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5 ACC) arrives in Tallahassee, Florida, with plenty to gain from the matchup as well. NC State will need to win its final two games to make the postseason, making the game pivotal, if not a final testament to the 2026 season for both programs.

Saturday also marks Florida State’s Homecoming and Seminole Heritage game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the matchup airing on the ACC Network.

Keeping Momentum Under Rick Stockstill

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stockstill will lead Florida State at home for the first time as interim head coach after guiding the Seminoles to consecutive road victories. FSU’s defense helped deliver the latest win, holding Pittsburgh to 306 total yards in a 16-10 victory.

Florida State leads the series 27-17 and holds a 16-6 home advantage. A Saturday win would secure bowl eligibility and let the Seminoles head into their rivalry matchup against Florida riding a three-game winning streak.

Both teams will operate under new leadership, though FSU has already been battle-tested on the road.

NC State hired Phillip Rivers as its next head coach, with Todd Goebbel leading the team in day-to-day operations. Alongside Stockstill, FSU's interim DC, Ernie Sims, will lead the defense in keeping the Wolfpack out of the end zone.

"We're going to test his will, and we're going to find out if he wants to have his dream of making it to the NFL," Sims said of quarterback CJ Bailey.

Here is how to watch:

How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) tackles an opponent. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Notes: NC State Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 3-4 ACC)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Date/Time: Saturday, November 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida (67,277).

TV/Streaming: ACC Networks and WatchESPN .

Commentators: Play-by-play: Jorge Sedano; Analyst: Rodney McLeod; Sideline: Annabelle Hasselbeck.

Radio: Seminole Sports Network on WTNT 94.9 FM in Tallahassee, with streaming available through the official Florida State app. SiriusXM Channel No. 174 or 234.

Spread: Florida State -10.5 (-108), NC State +10.5 (-112)

Over/under: 56.5 points, over (-108), under (-112).

Moneyline: Florida State -395, NC State +310.

Series History: Florida State leads the series 27-17 and is 16-6 at home. NC State has won the past four meetings, including a 21-11 victory in Raleigh in 2025.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings.com

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