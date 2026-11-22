The battle of interim head coaches concluded on Saturday evening with Florida State falling in a 28-10 loss to NC State. While the Seminoles enter the matchup fighting for bowl eligibility, the Wolfpack needed a win to improve their 4-6 record.

Florida State's interim head coach Rick Stockstill moved to 2-1this season, while NC State's interim head coach Todd Goebbel will go home with a win on his record.

The Seminoles celebrated homecoming, the Seminole Tribe, and their 175th anniversary in their annual Seminole Heritage Game.

The Good: Running Back Zay Parks

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The Seminoles started fast and took an early lead. Aided by a bomb from quarterback Ashton Daniels to wide receiver Micah Danzy, running back Zay Parks scored his first touchdown of the season. However, the FSU defense allowed quarterback CJ Baily to quickly respond.

The Wolfpack's 10-play, 74-yard drive ended in a score.

Parks was overlooked in the running back room, and injuries pushed him into a starting role. He led the team with 35 yards on eight carries, but the FSU rushing attack as a whole was easily negated.

The Bad: Stopping NC State on Third Down

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a touchdown pass to running back Darius Johnson (25) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halfway through the second quarter, FSU allowed a 42-yard completion to wide receiver Davion Gause, which would've led to the Wolfpack's second score of the game had kicker Kanoah Vinesett's field goal not been blocked by defensive lineman Franklin Whitley.

Vinesett also missed a field goal earlier in the matchup; had he made both, the Seminoles would have been trailing 13-10 heading into the half.

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CJ Bailey was 23 of 32 passing on the night, and NC State's overall offense was 8-for-16 on third downs and totaled 469 yards.

Overall, the FSU defense produced 2 sacks and four tackles for loss.

The Ugly: FSU Converting on Third Down

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) gathers his teammates before the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drops plagued both teams all night, but they seemed more egregious on the garnet and gold sideline. Wide receivers Devin Carter and Jayvan Boggs both had missed opportunities to score, and tight end Desirrio Riles had a bad drop as well.

FSU was 5-for-13 on third downs and totaled 15 first downs on the night.

It felt like Florida State's offense stalled after its first drive and never recovered. Daniels couldn't get anything going aside from a few plays sprinkled throughout the game. Daniels' first interception all but sealed the deal for FSU; his second put an additional nail in an already secured coffin.

Daniels ended the night completing 19 of 36 passes for 206 yards.

The Seminoles didn't score in the second half, totaling 100 yards over the third and fourth quarters.

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