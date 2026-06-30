Former FSU Basketball Star Indicted on Federal Charges

Former Florida State standout Malik Beasley is facing serious legal trouble.

According to ESPN, the nine-year NBA veteran was indicted on federal charges related to an alleged sports betting scheme. Beasley is one of six individuals named in the indictment, which alleges offenses including sports bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering. ESPN reported that Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, said the government is coordinating a voluntary surrender later this week.

The charges mark a significant development for the former Seminole, who went on to have a nine-year NBA career after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Federal Indictment Alleges Sports Betting Scheme

Apr 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) slam dunks the ball in front of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN. The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

"Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN. The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week."

Beasley's co-defendants, Rob Gorodetsky, Ernesto Plascencia, and William Brown, were reportedly arrested on Monday.

Per the report, prosecutors allege Beasley manipulated aspects of his statistical performance during multiple Milwaukee Bucks games during the 2023-24 season to benefit bettors. Per ESPN, Haney said, "An indictment is not proof of guilt or evidence. It is merely a charge of probable cause," in a statement to the network.

According to the indictment, Beasley lost millions of dollars gambling during his nine-year NBA career.

Prosecutors also allege he agreed to manipulate aspects of his statistical performance before at least four games during the 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, allowing co-conspirators to place wagers on those statistics.

Beasley Began His Basketball Career at Florida State

Mar 8, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Boston College Eagles during round one of the ACC tournament at Verizon Center. Florida State Seminoles defeated Boston College Eagles 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Beasley spent one season at Florida State before declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft, emerging as one of the top freshmen in program history during the 2015-16 campaign.

He averaged 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while earning Freshman All-American honors, All-ACC Freshman Team recognition, and All-ACC Honorable Mention after helping lead the Seminoles to the second round of the NIT.

His standout freshman season led Beasley to declare for the NBA Draft, where the Denver Nuggets selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round.

Beasley scored 529 points during his lone season with the Seminoles, the second-highest total by a freshman in program history, and scored in double figures in 30 of his 34 games.

The legal case remains ongoing, and the allegations contained in the indictment have yet to be proven in court. Additional proceedings are expected following Beasley's voluntary surrender

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