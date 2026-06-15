Former FSU Football QB Jameis Winston Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup

Former Florida State star Jameis Winston has always been one of football's most recognizable personalities; now that personality is showing up again, only this time on a different stage.

Winston was in attendance at the FIFA World Cup as a FOX Sports correspondent when he unexpectedly became part of a viral moment away from the action. Video circulating on social media showed the former Florida State quarterback joining fans in picking up trash after the match, a gesture that quickly resonated with viewers around the world.

Jameis Winston Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) waves to fans after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shoutout to our FIFA World Cup correspondent @Jaboowins and all the Japan fans cleaning up their trash at Dallas Stadium 👏#JameisOnFOX pic.twitter.com/1bX8kKSnoS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 14, 2026

The moment felt fitting for Winston, whose larger-than-life personality has long made him one of the most recognizable figures to come through Tallahassee, Florida. Whether he was leading Florida State to a national championship, entertaining fans in the NFL, or embracing a new role in sports media, Winston has never shied away from jumping into the moment.

For FSU fans, the viral clip was just another reminder that one of the program's most memorable players continues to leave an impression in unexpected places.

Japan fans showed up to AT&T Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with their own trash bags—and stayed behind to clean the stands after the match. pic.twitter.com/1G2rXKKPi6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 15, 2026

While the World Cup is far removed from the football fields where Winston built his reputation, the event has attracted athletes, celebrities, and media personalities from around the globe. What could have been a brief moment in the background quickly became one of the more widely shared clips from the event,

"I think I saw our correspondent. There he is working with the Japanese national team to clean up. He is the man of the people! Show me another number one draft pick who takes out his garbage and, let alone, cleans it up!"

Winston's joining in created an unexpected crossover between college football, the NFL, and the World Cup. It was enough to generate attention online and remind sports fans why Winston remains one of the more recognizable figures to come out of Florida State.

Winston Remains One of Florida State's Most Recognizable Stars

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) gestures during the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated Florida State 59-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winston's time as a Seminole cemented him as one of the most accomplished players in program history. During his two seasons as the Seminoles' starting quarterback, he threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns while leading FSU to the 2013 BCS National Championship and a 27-1 record.

He also became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy after a historic redshirt freshman campaign in 2013, helping restore Florida State to the top of college football.

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