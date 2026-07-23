FSU Football Reveals Team Leader Ahead of 2026 Season

Leadership often reveals itself long before kickoff.

As Florida State wrapped up its summer workout program, veteran safety Ashlynd Barker was selected to "Break the Rock," one of the Seminoles' highest internal honors recognizing a player who has embodied the program's standard.

The recognition comes as Barker prepares for his final season in Garnet and Gold after emerging as one of the defense's leaders in 2025.

Barker Earns Recognition From His Teammates and Coaches

Seminole Sports Media

Barker's consistency throughout the offseason didn't go unnoticed by Florida State's coaching staff and teammates.

Strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms praised the veteran defensive back for the example he's set for himself and others since arriving in Tallahassee, Florida.

"This guy has been around for a while now, always been a great worker, and he can hold himself to the standard and has operated like a pro since day one," Storms said. "If you have any doubt on any day about how you can handle a situation, what you should do, do it like Ashlynd Barker."

Break the Rock 🪨



Ashlynd Barker wrapped up summer workouts for the Noles #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/printVs4KZ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 23, 2026

The tradition highlights a player who, through different phases of the season, best exemplifies Florida State's culture with his work ethic, leadership, and commitment to the program.

Veteran Safety Positioned to Lead Florida State's Secondary

Seminole Sports Media

Barker's offseason recognition comes after he emerged as one of Florida State's most reliable defenders in 2025. The veteran started nine games while appearing in all 12 contests, totaling 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

With another year of experience under his belt, Barker is expected to be one of the leaders in a secondary that returns several key contributors while welcoming new faces through the transfer portal and prep ranks. His versatility and willingness to do the little things have made him a trusted voice in the locker room.

As Florida State prepares to open fall camp, the Seminoles will be counting on Barker to provide more than production. After earning one of the program's top offseason honors, he'll be expected to help set the tone for a defense looking to take another step forward in 2026.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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